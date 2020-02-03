ABC

La canción de hoy de Herrera: “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

Empezamos la semana con mucha marcha, a tritmo de salsa en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con: “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman

“Es la historia de una canción…

Peter Allen en el año 77, era músico australiano que había hecho muy notables canciones, bueno creo una vez una que cantó desde Peggy Lee. Hasta incluso se llegó a hacer una comedia musical de Broadway.

La canción era “I go to Rio”, hoy hemos traído la versión de Hugh Jackman.

Letra de la canción  “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman

When my baby
When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio
De Janeiro, my-oh-me-oh
I go wild and then I have to do the Samba
And La Bamba
Now I'm not the kind of person
With a passionate persuasion for dancin'
Or roma-ancin'
But I give in to the rhythm
And my feet follow the beatin' of my hear-eart

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my baby
When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio
De Janeiro
I'm a Salsa fellow
When my baby smiles at me
The sun'll lightens up my li-ife
And I am free at last, what a blast

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my baby
When my baby smiles at me
I feel like Tarzan, of the Jungle
There on the hot sand
And in a bungalow while monkeys play above-a
We-ee make love-a
Now I'm not the type to let vibrations (Rio)
Trigger my imagination easily (Rio)
You know that's just not me
But I turn into a tiger (Rio)
Everytime I get beside the - one I love (Rio)
Woh, oh, woh, woh-oh, Rio - Rio
Yeah Ugh - Rio - Ugh

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my ba-a-aby (when my baby)
When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio (Rio)
De Janeiro
I'm a Salsa fellow-ow
When my baby smiles at me
The sun'll lightens you-up my li-ife
And I am free at last, what a blast

When my baby (when my baby)
When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio (Rio)
That's when I go to Rio (Rio)
Rio - Rio De Janeir-eiro
Rio, Rio, Rio

