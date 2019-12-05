La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Late in the evening’ de Paul Simon

Herrera en COPE
Era 1980. Es la historia de una canción. El cantautor norteamericano Paul Simon estrenaba justamente su quinto disco en solitario con una canción realmente construida magistralmente.
Bueno, se hace tarde, es tarde, la noche a última hora de la tarde con una particularidad: el batería tocaba con dos baquetas en cada mano. De esa manera, cosa que es muy difícil de hacer, parecía que había dos baterías en vez de una en la grabación. ¡Fíjate qué curioso!
LETRA
The first thing I remember
I was lying in my bed
I couldn't of been no more
Than one or two
I remember there's a radio
Comin' from the room next door
And my mother laughed
The way some ladies do
When it's late in the evening
And the music's seeping through
The next thing I remember
I am walking down the street
I'm feeling all right
I'm with my boys
I'm with my troops, yeah
And down along the avenue
Some guys were shooting pool
And I heard the sound
Of a cappella groups, yeah
Singing late in the evening
And all the girls out on the stoops, yeah
Then I learned to play some lead guitar
I was underage in this funky bar
And I stepped outside to smoke myself a "J"
And when I came back to the room
Everybody just seemed to move
And I turned my amp up loud and I began to play
And it was late in the evening
And I blew that room away
The first thing I remember
When you came into my life
I said I'm gonna get that girl
No matter what I do
Well I guess I'd been in love before
And once or twice I been on the floor
But I never loved no one
The way that I loved you
And it was late in the evening
And all the music seeping through