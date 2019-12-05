La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Late in the evening’ de Paul Simon

Era 1980. Es la historia de una canción. El cantautor norteamericano Paul Simon estrenaba justamente su quinto disco en solitario con una canción realmente construida magistralmente.

Bueno, se hace tarde, es tarde, la noche a última hora de la tarde con una particularidad: el batería tocaba con dos baquetas en cada mano. De esa manera, cosa que es muy difícil de hacer, parecía que había dos baterías en vez de una en la grabación. ¡Fíjate qué curioso!

LETRA

The first thing I remember

I was lying in my bed

I couldn't of been no more

Than one or two

I remember there's a radio

Comin' from the room next door

And my mother laughed

The way some ladies do

When it's late in the evening

And the music's seeping through

The next thing I remember

I am walking down the street

I'm feeling all right

I'm with my boys

I'm with my troops, yeah

And down along the avenue

Some guys were shooting pool

And I heard the sound

Of a cappella groups, yeah

Singing late in the evening

And all the girls out on the stoops, yeah

Then I learned to play some lead guitar

I was underage in this funky bar

And I stepped outside to smoke myself a "J"

And when I came back to the room

Everybody just seemed to move

And I turned my amp up loud and I began to play

And it was late in the evening

And I blew that room away

The first thing I remember

When you came into my life

I said I'm gonna get that girl

No matter what I do

Well I guess I'd been in love before

And once or twice I been on the floor

But I never loved no one

The way that I loved you

And it was late in the evening

And all the music seeping through