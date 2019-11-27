La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 08:37
Y esta mañana la empezamos con mucho ritmo que nos trae la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los años 60, Peggy Lee, la gran Peggy Lee, actriz, cantante de jazz, cantante de canciones populares.
La cantante favorita de Ella Fitzgerald, de Frank Sinatra, de Judy Garland, de Dean Martín…creó este bombonazo de canción que puede ser maravilloso para despertar…¡’Corazón’!
Peggy Lee se casó cuatro veces y ella decía que “no eran bodas, aquello eran fiestas de disfraces”.
You gotta have heart
All you really need is heart
When the odds are saying you'll never win
That's when the grin should start
You gotta have hope
Mustn't sit around and mope
Nothing's half as bad as it may appear
Wait'll next year and hope
When your luck is battin' zero
Get your chin up off the floor
Mister, you can be a hero
You can open any door
There's nothing to it
But to do it
You've gotta have heart
Miles and miles and miles of heart
Oh, it's fine to be a genius, of course
But keep that old horse before the cart
First, you gotta have heart
We're so happy that we're hummin'
That's the hearty thing to do
'Cause we know our ship will come in
So it's ten years overdue
