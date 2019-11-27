La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee

Y esta mañana la empezamos con mucho ritmo que nos trae la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los años 60, Peggy Lee, la gran Peggy Lee, actriz, cantante de jazz, cantante de canciones populares.

La cantante favorita de Ella Fitzgerald, de Frank Sinatra, de Judy Garland, de Dean Martín…creó este bombonazo de canción que puede ser maravilloso para despertar…¡’Corazón’!

Peggy Lee se casó cuatro veces y ella decía que “no eran bodas, aquello eran fiestas de disfraces”.

Letra de la canción ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee

You gotta have heart

All you really need is heart

When the odds are saying you'll never win

That's when the grin should start

You gotta have hope

Mustn't sit around and mope

Nothing's half as bad as it may appear

Wait'll next year and hope

When your luck is battin' zero

Get your chin up off the floor

Mister, you can be a hero

You can open any door

There's nothing to it

But to do it

You've gotta have heart

Miles and miles and miles of heart

Oh, it's fine to be a genius, of course

But keep that old horse before the cart

First, you gotta have heart

We're so happy that we're hummin'

That's the hearty thing to do

'Cause we know our ship will come in

So it's ten years overdue