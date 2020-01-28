La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’

Seguimos la semana a ritmo de soul en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, esta vez con un grupo y una de las canciones más versionadas: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Érase una vez al inicio de los 70 un grupo que en principio lo formaron cuatro hermanos pero que después, como pasa con todos ellos, se reparten, empiezan a crearse en subgrupos. Eran los 'The Detroit Emeralds', que ni siquiera eran de Detroit.

Compusieron una canción, ‘Feel the need in me’ que la versionó mucha gente.

Sentir la necesidad las esmeraldas de Detroit, ‘The Detroit Emeralds’, en esta mañana.

Letra de la canción “Feel the need in me” de Detroit Emeralds

Ee how I'm walking

See how I'm talking

Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

I need you by my side

To be my guide

Can't you see my arms

Are open wide, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

Every day, I need it

(Love) every day, I want it

(Love) without your sweet

Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly

(Love) your love takes care of me

(Love) your love is better

To me than apple pie

Just put your hand in mine

Love me all the time

The proof you will

Plainly see, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

I need you on the case

To keep my heart in place

You make me what I need to be

Ooh, feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

Your love is total now

Can't get enough

Girl, your love is

So important to me

Feel the need, hey, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

I, I, I need you by my side

To be my guide

Can't you see my arms

Are open wide

Feel the need, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

Every day I need it

(Love) every day I want it

(Love) without your sweet

Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly

(Love) your love takes care of me

(Love) your love is better to me

Than cherry pie

See how I'm walking

See how I'm talking

Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

Just put your hand in mine

Love me all the time

The proof you will plainly see

Feel the need, hey

Feel it, feel the need in me

See how he walk

See how he walk

See how he walk...