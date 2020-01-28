La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’

Érase una vez al inicio de los 70 un grupo que en principio lo formaron cuatro hermanos pero que después, como pasa con todos ellos, se reparten, empiezan a crearse en subgrupos. Eran los 'The Detroit Emeralds', que ni siquiera eran de Detroit.
Compusieron una canción, ‘Feel the need in me’ que la versionó mucha gente.
Sentir la necesidad las esmeraldas de Detroit, ‘The Detroit Emeralds’, en esta mañana.
Letra de la canción “Feel the need in me” de Detroit Emeralds
Ee how I'm walking See how I'm talking Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh Feel, feel the need in me
I need you by my side To be my guide Can't you see my arms Are open wide, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh Feel, feel the need in me
Every day, I need it (Love) every day, I want it (Love) without your sweet Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly (Love) your love takes care of me (Love) your love is better To me than apple pie
Just put your hand in mine Love me all the time The proof you will Plainly see, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh Feel, feel the need in me
I need you on the case To keep my heart in place You make me what I need to be
Ooh, feel the need, oh Feel, feel the need in me
Your love is total now Can't get enough Girl, your love is So important to me
Feel the need, hey, oh Feel it, feel the need in me
I, I, I need you by my side To be my guide Can't you see my arms Are open wide
Feel the need, oh Feel it, feel the need in me
Every day I need it (Love) every day I want it (Love) without your sweet Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly (Love) your love takes care of me (Love) your love is better to me Than cherry pie
See how I'm walking See how I'm talking Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh Feel it, feel the need in me
Just put your hand in mine Love me all the time The proof you will plainly see
Feel the need, hey Feel it, feel the need in me
See how he walk See how he walk See how he walk...