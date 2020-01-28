ABC

La canción de hoy de Herrera: "Feel the need in me" de 'The Detroit Emeralds'

Seguimos la semana a ritmo de soul en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, esta vez con un grupo y una de las canciones más versionadas: “Feel the need in me” de ‘The Detroit Emeralds’.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Érase una vez al inicio de los 70 un grupo que en principio lo formaron cuatro hermanos pero que después, como pasa con todos ellos, se reparten, empiezan a crearse en subgrupos. Eran los 'The Detroit Emeralds', que ni siquiera eran de Detroit.

Compusieron una canción, ‘Feel the need in me’ que la versionó mucha gente.

Sentir la necesidad las esmeraldas de Detroit, ‘The Detroit Emeralds’, en esta mañana.

Letra de la canción “Feel the need in me” de Detroit Emeralds

Ee how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me

I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me

Every day, I need it
(Love) every day, I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better
To me than apple pie

Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will
Plainly see, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me

I need you on the case
To keep my heart in place
You make me what I need to be

Ooh, feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me

Your love is total now
Can't get enough
Girl, your love is
So important to me

Feel the need, hey, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me

I, I, I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide

Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me

Every day I need it
(Love) every day I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better to me
Than cherry pie

See how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me

Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will plainly see

Feel the need, hey
Feel it, feel the need in me

See how he walk
See how he walk
See how he walk...

