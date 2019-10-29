La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees

Herrera en COPE
Para esta mañana la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ habla de la soledad con ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En los años 90, bueno la segunda parte de los años 90, dijéramos que los tres hermanos de Jersey, Manchester, Australia llamados Barry, Robin, y Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) acabaron un poco con la imagen de rockeros buenos que habían tenido durante los años 70.
Se hicieron algo más irónicos como los Rolling Stones algo más seductores como McCartney y crearon una canción absolutamente inolvidable y cautivadora llamada ‘Alone’.
Yo era un jinete de medianoche
En una nube de humo
Podría hacer que una mujer estuviera colgada por mí
En cada simple gesto de cariño
Yo era un hombre de hierro
Yo tenía un plan mayor que cualquier otro
Pero estaba solo..."
I was a midnight rider on a cloud of smoke
I could make a woman hang on every single stroke
I was an iron man I had a master plan
But I was alone
I could hear you breathing with a sigh of the wind
I remember how your body started trembling
Oh what a night it's been, and for the state I'm in
I'm still alone
And all the wonders made for the earth
And all the hearts in all creation
Somehow I always end up alone
Always end up alone, always end up alone
So I'll play, I'll wait
'Cause you know that love takes time
Living love between the line
We came (sha la) so close (so far)
Just the beat of a lonely heart
And it's mine, and I don't want to be alone
Well, since I got no message on your answer phone
Since you're busy every minute I just stay at home
I make believe you care, I feel you everywhere
But I'm still alone
I'm on a wheel of fortune with a twist of fate
'Cause I know it isn't heaven is it love or hate
Am I the subject of the pain
Am I the stranger in the rain I am alone
And is there glory there to behold
Maybe it's my imagination another story there to be told
So I play sha la, I'll wait sha la
And I pray it's not too late
We came (sha la) so far (so far)
Just a beat of a lonely heart and it's mi-i-ine
And I don't want to be alone
And all the wonders made for the earth
And all the hearts in all creation
Another story there to be told
So I'll play I'll wait
And I'll pray it's not too late
We can so far
Just the beat of a lonely heart
And it's mine
And I don't want to be alone
Gone but not out of sight
I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home
Face the heat of the night
The one that you love's got a heart that's made of stone
Shine and search for the light
And sooner or later you'll be cruising on your ocean
And clean out of site
I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home
