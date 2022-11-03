COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Bublé

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:28

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Bublé.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Esta es una canción con mucha historia porque la compuso el señor Radcliffe en clave de country. Pasaron 21 años hasta que llegó Barry White y la cambió y le dijo Peter, Peter Ratcliffe, déjame la canción que yo la hago disco y han pasado muchos más años hasta que ha llegado Michael Bublé y la ha vuelto a cantar

    'Tú eres lo primero, lo último, lo eres absolutamente todo'. Una vieja canción de Peter Ratcliffe que versionó Barry White y ahora ha tocado con su varita mágica Michael Bublé.



    Letra de la canción ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Buble


    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Ahh, the first, my last, my everything
    And the answer to all my dreams
    You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star
    My kind of wonderful, that's what you are
    I know there's only, only one like you
    There's no way, they could have made two
    You're all I'm living for
    Your love I'll keep for evermore
    You're the first, you're the last, my everything

    In you, I've found so many things
    A love so new only you could bring
    Can't you see if you
    You make me feel this way
    You're like a first morning dew
    On a brand new day

    I see so many ways that I
    Can love you, 'til the day I die
    You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream
    You're the first, the last, my everything

    I know there's only, only one like you
    There's no way they could have made two
    Girl you're my reality
    But I'm lost in a dream
    You're the first, you're the last, my everything

    You and me baby
    Just you and me
    Ya you are the first, the last
    My everything


    LAS CANCIONES DE HERRERA DE LA SEMANA


    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson


    Etiquetas

    Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.

    Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados