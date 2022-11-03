La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Bublé

Esta es una canción con mucha historia porque la compuso el señor Radcliffe en clave de country. Pasaron 21 años hasta que llegó Barry White y la cambió y le dijo Peter, Peter Ratcliffe, déjame la canción que yo la hago disco y han pasado muchos más años hasta que ha llegado Michael Bublé y la ha vuelto a cantar
'Tú eres lo primero, lo último, lo eres absolutamente todo'. Una vieja canción de Peter Ratcliffe que versionó Barry White y ahora ha tocado con su varita mágica Michael Bublé.
Letra de la canción ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Buble
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Ahh, the first, my last, my everything And the answer to all my dreams You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star My kind of wonderful, that's what you are I know there's only, only one like you There's no way, they could have made two You're all I'm living for Your love I'll keep for evermore You're the first, you're the last, my everything
In you, I've found so many things A love so new only you could bring Can't you see if you You make me feel this way You're like a first morning dew On a brand new day
I see so many ways that I Can love you, 'til the day I die You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream You're the first, the last, my everything
I know there's only, only one like you There's no way they could have made two Girl you're my reality But I'm lost in a dream You're the first, you're the last, my everything
You and me baby Just you and me Ya you are the first, the last My everything
Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.
Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado