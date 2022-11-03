La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Bublé

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Bublé.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Esta es una canción con mucha historia porque la compuso el señor Radcliffe en clave de country. Pasaron 21 años hasta que llegó Barry White y la cambió y le dijo Peter, Peter Ratcliffe, déjame la canción que yo la hago disco y han pasado muchos más años hasta que ha llegado Michael Bublé y la ha vuelto a cantar

'Tú eres lo primero, lo último, lo eres absolutamente todo'. Una vieja canción de Peter Ratcliffe que versionó Barry White y ahora ha tocado con su varita mágica Michael Bublé.









Letra de la canción ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything’ de Michael Buble





Ahh, the first, my last, my everything

And the answer to all my dreams

You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star

My kind of wonderful, that's what you are

I know there's only, only one like you

There's no way, they could have made two

You're all I'm living for

Your love I'll keep for evermore

You're the first, you're the last, my everything

In you, I've found so many things

A love so new only you could bring

Can't you see if you

You make me feel this way

You're like a first morning dew

On a brand new day

I see so many ways that I

Can love you, 'til the day I die

You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream

You're the first, the last, my everything

I know there's only, only one like you

There's no way they could have made two

Girl you're my reality

But I'm lost in a dream

You're the first, you're the last, my everything

You and me baby

Just you and me

Ya you are the first, the last

My everything





