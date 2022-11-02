COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:22

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Era 1987 y este era un grupo escocés llamado de Danny Wilson. ‘Mary’s Prayer’, esto fue un pelotazo.



    Letra de la canción ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson


    Everything is wonderful
    Being here is heavenly
    Every single day she sends
    Everything is free

    I used to be so careless
    As if I couldn't care less
    Did I have to make this mess
    When I was Mary's prayer?

    Suddenly the heavens roared
    Suddenly the rain came down
    Suddenly was washed away
    The Mary that I knew

    So when you find somebody you keep
    Think of me and celebrate
    I made such a big mistake
    When I was Mary's prayer

    So if I say, "Save me, save me"
    Be the light in my eyes
    And if I say ten Hail Mary's
    Leave a light on in Heaven for me

    Blessed is the one who shares
    Your power and your beauty, Mary
    Blessed is the millionaire
    Who shares your wedding day

    So when you find somebody you keep
    Think of me and celebrate
    I made such a big mistake
    When I was Mary's prayer

    So if I say, "Save me, save me"
    Be the light in my eyes
    And if I say ten Hail Mary's
    Leave a light on in Heaven for me

    Save me, save me
    Be the light in my eyes
    And if I say ten Hail Mary's
    Leave a light on in Heaven for me

    If you want the fruit to fall
    You have to give the tree a shake
    If you shake the tree too hard
    The bough is gonna break
    And if I can't reach the top of the tree
    Mary, you can blow me up there
    What I wouldn't give to be
    When I was Mary's prayer

    So if I say, "Save me, save me"
    Be the light in my eyes
    And if I say ten Hail Mary's
    Leave a light on in Heaven

    Save me, save me
    Be the light in my eyes
    And if I say ten Hail Mary's
    Leave a light on in Heaven

    Save me, save me
    Be the light in my eyes
    What I wouldn't give to be
    When I was Mary's prayer
    What I wouldn't give to be
    When I was Mary's prayer
    What I wouldn't give to be (save me)
    When I was Mary's prayer


