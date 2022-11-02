La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1987 y este era un grupo escocés llamado de Danny Wilson. ‘Mary’s Prayer’, esto fue un pelotazo.









Letra de la canción ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson





Everything is wonderful

Being here is heavenly

Every single day she sends

Everything is free

I used to be so careless

As if I couldn't care less

Did I have to make this mess

When I was Mary's prayer?

Suddenly the heavens roared

Suddenly the rain came down

Suddenly was washed away

The Mary that I knew

So when you find somebody you keep

Think of me and celebrate

I made such a big mistake

When I was Mary's prayer

So if I say, "Save me, save me"

Be the light in my eyes

And if I say ten Hail Mary's

Leave a light on in Heaven for me

Blessed is the one who shares

Your power and your beauty, Mary

Blessed is the millionaire

Who shares your wedding day

So when you find somebody you keep

Think of me and celebrate

I made such a big mistake

When I was Mary's prayer

So if I say, "Save me, save me"

Be the light in my eyes

And if I say ten Hail Mary's

Leave a light on in Heaven for me

Save me, save me

Be the light in my eyes

And if I say ten Hail Mary's

Leave a light on in Heaven for me

If you want the fruit to fall

You have to give the tree a shake

If you shake the tree too hard

The bough is gonna break

And if I can't reach the top of the tree

Mary, you can blow me up there

What I wouldn't give to be

When I was Mary's prayer

So if I say, "Save me, save me"

Be the light in my eyes

And if I say ten Hail Mary's

Leave a light on in Heaven

Save me, save me

Be the light in my eyes

And if I say ten Hail Mary's

Leave a light on in Heaven

Save me, save me

Be the light in my eyes

What I wouldn't give to be

When I was Mary's prayer

What I wouldn't give to be

When I was Mary's prayer

What I wouldn't give to be (save me)

When I was Mary's prayer



