La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson

Era 1987 y este era un grupo escocés llamado de Danny Wilson. ‘Mary’s Prayer’, esto fue un pelotazo.
Letra de la canción ‘Mary’s Prayer’ de Danny Wilson
Everything is wonderful Being here is heavenly Every single day she sends Everything is free
I used to be so careless As if I couldn't care less Did I have to make this mess When I was Mary's prayer?
Suddenly the heavens roared Suddenly the rain came down Suddenly was washed away The Mary that I knew
So when you find somebody you keep Think of me and celebrate I made such a big mistake When I was Mary's prayer
So if I say, "Save me, save me" Be the light in my eyes And if I say ten Hail Mary's Leave a light on in Heaven for me
Blessed is the one who shares Your power and your beauty, Mary Blessed is the millionaire Who shares your wedding day
So when you find somebody you keep Think of me and celebrate I made such a big mistake When I was Mary's prayer
So if I say, "Save me, save me" Be the light in my eyes And if I say ten Hail Mary's Leave a light on in Heaven for me
Save me, save me Be the light in my eyes And if I say ten Hail Mary's Leave a light on in Heaven for me
If you want the fruit to fall You have to give the tree a shake If you shake the tree too hard The bough is gonna break And if I can't reach the top of the tree Mary, you can blow me up there What I wouldn't give to be When I was Mary's prayer
So if I say, "Save me, save me" Be the light in my eyes And if I say ten Hail Mary's Leave a light on in Heaven
Save me, save me Be the light in my eyes And if I say ten Hail Mary's Leave a light on in Heaven
Save me, save me Be the light in my eyes What I wouldn't give to be When I was Mary's prayer What I wouldn't give to be When I was Mary's prayer What I wouldn't give to be (save me) When I was Mary's prayer
