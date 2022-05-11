La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson

Es un pop sofisticado, me entusiasma este cantante británico llamado Joe Jackson que en el 84 grababa esta pieza muy lírica para despertar.
Nunca vas a conseguir lo que quieres
Hasta que sepas qué es lo que quieres…”
Letra de la canción ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson
Sometimes you start feelin' so lost and lonely Then you'll find it's all been in your mind Sometimes you think someone is the one and only Can't you see, it could be you and me? But if there's any doubt Then I think I'll leave it out
Cause I'll tell you one thing You can't get what you want Till you know what you want Said you can't get what you want Till you know what you want
Sometimes you keep busy reaching out for something You don't care, there's always something there Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing If it's right, you could sleep at night But it can take some time But at least I'm here in line
Cause I'll tell you one thing You can't get what you want Till you know what you want Said you can't get what you want Till you know what you want
Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing If it's right, you could sleep at night But it can take some time But at least I'm here in line
Cause I'll tell you one thing You can't get what you want Till you know what you want Said you can't get what you want Till you know what you want