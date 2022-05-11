COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Es un pop sofisticado, me entusiasma este cantante británico llamado Joe Jackson que en el 84 grababa esta pieza muy lírica para despertar.

    Nunca vas a conseguir lo que quieres

    Hasta que sepas qué es lo que quieres…”



    Letra de la canción ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson

    Sometimes you start feelin' so lost and lonely
    Then you'll find it's all been in your mind
    Sometimes you think someone is the one and only
    Can't you see, it could be you and me?
    But if there's any doubt
    Then I think I'll leave it out

    Cause I'll tell you one thing
    You can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want
    Said you can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want

    Sometimes you keep busy reaching out for something
    You don't care, there's always something there
    Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing
    If it's right, you could sleep at night
    But it can take some time
    But at least I'm here in line

    Cause I'll tell you one thing
    You can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want
    Said you can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want

    Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing
    If it's right, you could sleep at night
    But it can take some time
    But at least I'm here in line

    Cause I'll tell you one thing
    You can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want
    Said you can't get what you want
    Till you know what you want

