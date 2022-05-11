La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Es un pop sofisticado, me entusiasma este cantante británico llamado Joe Jackson que en el 84 grababa esta pieza muy lírica para despertar.

Nunca vas a conseguir lo que quieres

Hasta que sepas qué es lo que quieres…”









Letra de la canción ‘You can’t get what you want’ de Joe Jackson

Sometimes you start feelin' so lost and lonely

Then you'll find it's all been in your mind

Sometimes you think someone is the one and only

Can't you see, it could be you and me?

But if there's any doubt

Then I think I'll leave it out

Cause I'll tell you one thing

You can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

Said you can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

Sometimes you keep busy reaching out for something

You don't care, there's always something there

Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing

If it's right, you could sleep at night

But it can take some time

But at least I'm here in line

Cause I'll tell you one thing

You can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

Said you can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

Sometimes you can't see that all you need is one thing

If it's right, you could sleep at night

But it can take some time

But at least I'm here in line

Cause I'll tell you one thing

You can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

Said you can't get what you want

Till you know what you want

