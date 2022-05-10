La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council

“Es la historia de una canción, Paul Weller de ‘The Jam’ dejó aquella banda y montó este Style Council que sonaba así de fresquito para una mañana de mayo”.
Letra de la canción ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council
Have you ever chased the night that sailed in front of you On a boat that's bound for hope but left you in the queue With your shouting, waving, taunting, flaunting friends as crew Telling you that every lie you ever heard was true Have you stood upon that deck have you ever had it blue
Have you ever woke to find the morning didn't come Undelivered with the papers stolen by someone Found the milkman bound and gagged and shackles 'round the sun And the holder of the keys turns out to be the one The girl you had your heart set on have you ever had it blue Have you ever had it blue, have you ever had it blue
Have you ever watched the day, passing by your door Powerless to change it's course, your feet fixed to the floor When all the people you thought you knew are changing more and more Even the girl you thought would see, seems only to ignore The only love worth fighting for
Have you ever had it blue? Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue? Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue? Have you ever had it blue? Have you ever had it blue Have you ever had it blue
