    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:35

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council.

    “Es la historia de una canción, Paul Weller de ‘The Jam’ dejó aquella banda y montó este Style Council que sonaba así de fresquito para una mañana de mayo”.



    Letra de la canción ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council

    Have you ever chased the night that sailed in front of you
    On a boat that's bound for hope but left you in the queue
    With your shouting, waving, taunting, flaunting friends as crew
    Telling you that every lie you ever heard was true
    Have you stood upon that deck have you ever had it blue

    Have you ever woke to find the morning didn't come
    Undelivered with the papers stolen by someone
    Found the milkman bound and gagged and shackles 'round the sun
    And the holder of the keys turns out to be the one
    The girl you had your heart set on have you ever had it blue
    Have you ever had it blue, have you ever had it blue

    Have you ever watched the day, passing by your door
    Powerless to change it's course, your feet fixed to the floor
    When all the people you thought you knew are changing more and more
    Even the girl you thought would see, seems only to ignore
    The only love worth fighting for

    Have you ever had it blue?
    Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue?
    Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue?
    Have you ever had it blue?
    Have you ever had it blue
    Have you ever had it blue

