La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council.

“Es la historia de una canción, Paul Weller de ‘The Jam’ dejó aquella banda y montó este Style Council que sonaba así de fresquito para una mañana de mayo”.









Letra de la canción ‘Have you ever had it blue’ The Style Council

Have you ever chased the night that sailed in front of you

On a boat that's bound for hope but left you in the queue

With your shouting, waving, taunting, flaunting friends as crew

Telling you that every lie you ever heard was true

Have you stood upon that deck have you ever had it blue

Have you ever woke to find the morning didn't come

Undelivered with the papers stolen by someone

Found the milkman bound and gagged and shackles 'round the sun

And the holder of the keys turns out to be the one

The girl you had your heart set on have you ever had it blue

Have you ever had it blue, have you ever had it blue

Have you ever watched the day, passing by your door

Powerless to change it's course, your feet fixed to the floor

When all the people you thought you knew are changing more and more

Even the girl you thought would see, seems only to ignore

The only love worth fighting for

Have you ever had it blue?

Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue?

Have you ever had it blue, ever had it blue?

Have you ever had it blue?

Have you ever had it blue

Have you ever had it blue

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado





LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA





La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Luces de Nueva York’ de La Sonora Santanera



