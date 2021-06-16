La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You and me’ de Spargo

Allá en 1980 había una banda holandesa, era un grupo holandés con una cantante norteamericana. Varios éxitos entre los 70 y los 80, es una cosa ahora para subir un poco el volumen de la radio, ‘You and me’ y aquellos que se llamaban Spargo".
Letra de la canción ‘You and me’ de Spargo
Baby can't you see I want to talk it over Baby you and me We'll find a four leaf clover Baby I can't see you I want to talk it over Baby you and me We'll find a four leaf clover soon.
Walkin' through' the rain Feelin' so much better Wash away the pain, Tryin' to forget her. ('Cause you know what she said) Baby can't you see We're not good for each other Baby you and me Can't play mother and father I just can't be free When you're sayin' what's the matter
Baby you and me We just cannot be together.
Baby, can't you see, Walkin' through' the rain Feelin' that I miss him Got a lot of pain 'Cause I can't be with him (But you can be with me oh, yeah) One day you will see You've got to show your emotions Give your heart to me, We'll love each other with devotion Baby now I see We are birds of feather, baby you and me We just got to be together
Baby can't you see, Baby now we see We were meant for each other baby you and me Can play mother and father baby now we see We were meant for each other baby you and me Can you play mother and father Baby now we see You and me Baby now we see,