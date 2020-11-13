COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:11

    Terminamos la semana de una manera marchosa para marcarnos unos bailes con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Ayer les decía que, oiga mire a pesar de todo lo que hay, si ahora está en su momento bueno, en su baño, en su coche, donde quiera… subiera el volumen de la radio y se pusiera a bailar. Hoy es viernes, les invito a hacer lo mismo, ahora no le ve nadie. Ánimo, dele la vuelta al potenciómetro y baile enloquecidamente con Natalie Cole, ‘This will be’.

    Así será tu y yo eternamente

    Abrazos y apretones besos agradables

    Juntos para siempre a través de la lluvia o lo que sea ahora noticias

    Letra de la canción ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

    Ooh, oh, ooh, oh, yeah
    Ooh, hmm

    This will be, an everlasting love
    This will be, the one I've waited for
    This will be, the first time anyone has loved me
    Oh, oh

    I'm so glad, you found me in time
    And I'm so glad that you've rectified my mind
    This will be, an everlasting love for me
    Oh, oh

    Loving you, is some kind of wonderful
    Because you show me, just how much you care
    You've given me the thrill of a lifetime
    And made me believe you've got more thrills to spare, oh
    This will be, an everlasting love, oh yes it will now

    You've brought a lot of sunshine into my life
    You've filled me with happiness I never knew
    You gave me more joy than I ever dreamed of
    And no one, no one can take the place of you, ooh

    This will be, you and me, yes siree, eternally
    Hugging and squeezing and kissing and pleasing
    Together, forever, through rain or whatever
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, you and me
    So long as I'm living, true love I'll be giving
    To you I'll be serving 'cause you're so deserving
    Hey, you're so deserving, you're so deserving
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh-oh
    Love, love, love, love, love, love
    Love, love, love, love
    Love, love, love, love, love
    Love, love, love

    From now on, from now on
    From now on, from now on...

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados