La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

Terminamos la semana de una manera marchosa para marcarnos unos bailes con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Ayer les decía que, oiga mire a pesar de todo lo que hay, si ahora está en su momento bueno, en su baño, en su coche, donde quiera… subiera el volumen de la radio y se pusiera a bailar. Hoy es viernes, les invito a hacer lo mismo, ahora no le ve nadie. Ánimo, dele la vuelta al potenciómetro y baile enloquecidamente con Natalie Cole, ‘This will be’.

Así será tu y yo eternamente

Abrazos y apretones besos agradables

Juntos para siempre a través de la lluvia o lo que sea ahora noticias

Letra de la canción ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

Ooh, oh, ooh, oh, yeah

Ooh, hmm

This will be, an everlasting love

This will be, the one I've waited for

This will be, the first time anyone has loved me

Oh, oh

I'm so glad, you found me in time

And I'm so glad that you've rectified my mind

This will be, an everlasting love for me

Oh, oh

Loving you, is some kind of wonderful

Because you show me, just how much you care

You've given me the thrill of a lifetime

And made me believe you've got more thrills to spare, oh

This will be, an everlasting love, oh yes it will now

You've brought a lot of sunshine into my life

You've filled me with happiness I never knew

You gave me more joy than I ever dreamed of

And no one, no one can take the place of you, ooh

This will be, you and me, yes siree, eternally

Hugging and squeezing and kissing and pleasing

Together, forever, through rain or whatever

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, you and me

So long as I'm living, true love I'll be giving

To you I'll be serving 'cause you're so deserving

Hey, you're so deserving, you're so deserving

Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh-oh

Love, love, love, love, love, love

Love, love, love, love

Love, love, love, love, love

Love, love, love

From now on, from now on

From now on, from now on...

