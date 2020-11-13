La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

Ayer les decía que, oiga mire a pesar de todo lo que hay, si ahora está en su momento bueno, en su baño, en su coche, donde quiera… subiera el volumen de la radio y se pusiera a bailar. Hoy es viernes, les invito a hacer lo mismo, ahora no le ve nadie. Ánimo, dele la vuelta al potenciómetro y baile enloquecidamente con Natalie Cole, ‘This will be’.
Así será tu y yo eternamente
Abrazos y apretones besos agradables
Juntos para siempre a través de la lluvia o lo que sea ahora noticias
Letra de la canción ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole
Ooh, oh, ooh, oh, yeah Ooh, hmm
This will be, an everlasting love This will be, the one I've waited for This will be, the first time anyone has loved me Oh, oh
I'm so glad, you found me in time And I'm so glad that you've rectified my mind This will be, an everlasting love for me Oh, oh
Loving you, is some kind of wonderful Because you show me, just how much you care You've given me the thrill of a lifetime And made me believe you've got more thrills to spare, oh This will be, an everlasting love, oh yes it will now
You've brought a lot of sunshine into my life You've filled me with happiness I never knew You gave me more joy than I ever dreamed of And no one, no one can take the place of you, ooh
This will be, you and me, yes siree, eternally Hugging and squeezing and kissing and pleasing Together, forever, through rain or whatever Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, you and me So long as I'm living, true love I'll be giving To you I'll be serving 'cause you're so deserving Hey, you're so deserving, you're so deserving Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh-oh Love, love, love, love, love, love Love, love, love, love Love, love, love, love, love Love, love, love
From now on, from now on From now on, from now on...