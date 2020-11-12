La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

Esta mañana de jueves, Carlos Herrera nos anima a bailar con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

“Es la historia de una canción…

Oigan, miren… ante la desventura sobrepongámonos. Si usted está ahora solo o sola, quizá en buena compañía en el baño, dándose los últimos toques en un atasco… olvídese de todo. Hágame caso, suba el volumen y póngase a bailar ahora que nadie le ve…

‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

Letra de la canción ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summ

Bad girls

Talking about the sad girls

Sad girls

Talking About bad girls, yeah

See them out on the street at night, walkin'

Picking up on all kinds of strangers

If the price is right

You can't score if you're pocket's tight

But you want a good time

You ask yourself who they are

Like everybody else, they come from near and far

Bad girls

Talking about the sad girls

Sad girls

Talking About bad girls, yeah

Friday night and the strip is hot

Sun's gone down and they're out to trot

Spirit's high and legs look hot

Do you wanna get down?

Now don't you ask yourself who they are?

Like everybody else, they wanna be a star

Now you and me we're both the same

But you call yourself by different names

Now your mama won't like it when she finds out

That her girl is out at night

Street talkin', street walkin'

Hey, mister, have you got a dime?

Mister, do you want to spent some time? Oh, yeah

I got what you want, you got what I need

I'll be your baby, come and spend it on me

Sad Girls, you such a dirty bad girl

Beep-Beep uh uh

You bad girl you sad girl

you such a dirty bad girl

Beep-Beep uh uh

