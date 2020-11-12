La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

Esta mañana de jueves, Carlos Herrera nos anima a bailar con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer
“Es la historia de una canción…
Oigan, miren… ante la desventura sobrepongámonos. Si usted está ahora solo o sola, quizá en buena compañía en el baño, dándose los últimos toques en un atasco… olvídese de todo. Hágame caso,
suba el volumen y póngase a bailar ahora que nadie le ve…
‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer
VIDEO Letra de la canción ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summ
Bad girls
Talking about the sad girls
Sad girls
Talking About bad girls, yeah
See them out on the street at night, walkin'
Picking up on all kinds of strangers
If the price is right
You can't score if you're pocket's tight
But you want a good time
You ask yourself who they are
Like everybody else, they come from near and far
Bad girls
Talking about the sad girls
Sad girls
Talking About bad girls, yeah
Friday night and the strip is hot
Sun's gone down and they're out to trot
Spirit's high and legs look hot
Do you wanna get down?
Now don't you ask yourself who they are?
Like everybody else, they wanna be a star
Now you and me we're both the same
But you call yourself by different names
Now your mama won't like it when she finds out
That her girl is out at night
Street talkin', street walkin'
Hey, mister, have you got a dime?
Mister, do you want to spent some time? Oh, yeah
I got what you want, you got what I need
I'll be your baby, come and spend it on me
Sad Girls, you such a dirty bad girl
Beep-Beep uh uh
You bad girl you sad girl
you such a dirty bad girl
Beep-Beep uh uh
