La canción del día de Herrera: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson

En el año 81, uno de los cantantes más significativos de la canción campestre norteamericana Willie Nelson, que no ha sido solo cantante country, es un tipo muy querido en diversos órdenes protagonizó una película y puso la música.
Escribió lo que significaba que una banda anduviera por ahí por la carretera un día y otra vez tocando música, yendo de un local a otro. Lo escribió en un avión en la bolsa de vomitar y le puso ritmo de tren y era este ‘On the road again’, Willie Nelson.
En la carretera otra vez
No puedo esperar quiero ir a la carretera
La vida que amo ahí está haciendo música con mis amigos
La vida que amamos…
Letra de la canción ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson
On the road again I just can't wait to get on the road again The life I love is makin' music with my friends And I can't wait to get on the road again
On the road again Goin' places that I've never been Seein' things that I may never see again And I can't wait to get on the road again
Here we go, on the road again Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway We're the best of friends Insisting that the world keep turnin' our way
And our way is on the road again I just can't wait to get on the road again The life I love is makin' music with my friends And I can't wait to get on the road again, break free And I can't wait to get on the road again