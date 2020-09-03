COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Actualizado 08:27

    Música country para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 81, uno de los cantantes más significativos de la canción campestre norteamericana Willie Nelson, que no ha sido solo cantante country, es un tipo muy querido en diversos órdenes protagonizó una película y puso la música.

    Escribió lo que significaba que una banda anduviera por ahí por la carretera un día y otra vez tocando música, yendo de un local a otro. Lo escribió en un avión en la bolsa de vomitar y le puso ritmo de tren y era este ‘On the road again’, Willie Nelson.

    En la carretera otra vez

    No puedo esperar quiero ir a la carretera

    La vida que amo ahí está haciendo música con mis amigos

    La vida que amamos…

    Letra de la canción ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson

    On the road again
    I just can't wait to get on the road again
    The life I love is makin' music with my friends
    And I can't wait to get on the road again

    On the road again
    Goin' places that I've never been
    Seein' things that I may never see again
    And I can't wait to get on the road again

    Here we go, on the road again
    Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway
    We're the best of friends
    Insisting that the world keep turnin' our way

    And our way is on the road again
    I just can't wait to get on the road again
    The life I love is makin' music with my friends
    And I can't wait to get on the road again, break free
    And I can't wait to get on the road again

