La canción del día de Herrera: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson

Música country para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 81, uno de los cantantes más significativos de la canción campestre norteamericana Willie Nelson, que no ha sido solo cantante country, es un tipo muy querido en diversos órdenes protagonizó una película y puso la música.

Escribió lo que significaba que una banda anduviera por ahí por la carretera un día y otra vez tocando música, yendo de un local a otro. Lo escribió en un avión en la bolsa de vomitar y le puso ritmo de tren y era este ‘On the road again’, Willie Nelson.

En la carretera otra vez

No puedo esperar quiero ir a la carretera

La vida que amo ahí está haciendo música con mis amigos

La vida que amamos…

Letra de la canción ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson

On the road again

I just can't wait to get on the road again

The life I love is makin' music with my friends

And I can't wait to get on the road again

On the road again

Goin' places that I've never been

Seein' things that I may never see again

And I can't wait to get on the road again

Here we go, on the road again

Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway

We're the best of friends

Insisting that the world keep turnin' our way

And our way is on the road again

I just can't wait to get on the road again

The life I love is makin' music with my friends

And I can't wait to get on the road again, break free

And I can't wait to get on the road again

