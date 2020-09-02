La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

En 1983 hacía 10 años que el multiinstrumentista británico Mike Oldfield había edificado un monumento al rock sinfónico con aquel 'Tubular Bells'.
Bueno, 10 años después decidió hacer un disco completamente diferente, cogió la voz de la grandiosa Maggie Reilly y con algún aire de dedicatoria la muerte de John Lennon escribió este 'Moonlight shadow'.
Me quedo, rezo, te veré en el cielo allá a lo lejos yo me quedo y rezo y te veré en el cielo algún día.."
Letra de la canción ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly
The last that ever she saw him Carried away by a moonlight shadow He passed on worried and warning Carried away by a moonlight shadow Lost in a riddle that Saturday night Far away on the other side He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight And she couldn't find how to push through
The trees that whisper in the evening Carried away by a moonlight shadow Sing a song of sorrow and grieving Carried away by a moonlight shadow All she saw was a silhouette of a gun Far away on the other side He was shot six times by a man on the run And she couldn't find how to push through
I stay, I pray See you in heaven far away I stay, I pray See you in heaven one day
Four A.M. in the morning Carried away by a moonlight shadow I watched your vision forming Carried away by a moonlight shadow Stars roll slowly in a silvery night Far away on the other side Will you come to terms with me this night But she couldn't find how to push through
I stay, I pray See you in heaven far away I stay, I pray See you in heaven one day
Far away on the other side
Caught in the middle of a hundred and five The night was heavy and the air was alive But she couldn't find how to push through
Carried away by a moonlight shadow Carried away by a moonlight shadow Far away on the other side But she couldn't find how to push through