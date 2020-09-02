La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1983 hacía 10 años que el multiinstrumentista británico Mike Oldfield había edificado un monumento al rock sinfónico con aquel 'Tubular Bells'.

Bueno, 10 años después decidió hacer un disco completamente diferente, cogió la voz de la grandiosa Maggie Reilly y con algún aire de dedicatoria la muerte de John Lennon escribió este 'Moonlight shadow'.

Me quedo, rezo, te veré en el cielo allá a lo lejos yo me quedo y rezo y te veré en el cielo algún día.."

Letra de la canción ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

The last that ever she saw him

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

He passed on worried and warning

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

Lost in a riddle that Saturday night

Far away on the other side

He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight

And she couldn't find how to push through

The trees that whisper in the evening

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

Sing a song of sorrow and grieving

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

All she saw was a silhouette of a gun

Far away on the other side

He was shot six times by a man on the run

And she couldn't find how to push through

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven one day

Four A.M. in the morning

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

I watched your vision forming

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

Stars roll slowly in a silvery night

Far away on the other side

Will you come to terms with me this night

But she couldn't find how to push through

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven one day

Far away on the other side

Caught in the middle of a hundred and five

The night was heavy and the air was alive

But she couldn't find how to push through

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

Carried away by a moonlight shadow

Far away on the other side

But she couldn't find how to push through

