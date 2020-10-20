COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles

    Amanecemos este día con uno de los clásico en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles,

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por el años por el año 1975 los Eagles de California lanzaron un disco inolvidable llamado ‘One of these nights’ (‘Una de estas noches’)... te gustará escúchalo.

    Henley y Frey frecuentaban un bar de Los Ángeles llamado Dana Tana’s dónde iba la mujer más hermosa de California y a ella le dedicaron este ‘Lyin’ eyes’.

    Hay que reconocer que los Águilas de California son una banda casi perfecta.

    No puedes ocultar tus ojos embusteros

    Y tu sonrisa es un disfraz delgado.

    Letra de la canción ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles

    City girls just seem to find out early
    How to open doors with just a smile
    A rich old man
    And she won't have to worry
    She'll dress up all in lace and go in style

    Late at night a big old house gets lonely
    I guess every form of refuge has its price
    And it breaks her heart to think her love is only
    Given to a man with hands as cold as ice

    So she tells him she must go out for the evening
    To comfort an old friend who's feelin' down
    But he knows where she's goin' as she's leavin'
    She is headed for the cheatin' side of town

    You can't hide your lyin' eyes
    And your smile is a thin disguise
    I thought by now you'd realize
    There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes

    On the other side of town a boy is waiting
    With fiery eyes and dreams no one could steal
    She drives on through the night anticipating
    'Cause he makes her feel the way she used to feel

    She rushes to his arms, they fall together
    She whispers that it's only for awhile
    She swears that soon she'll be comin' back forever
    She pulls away and leaves him with a smile

    You can't hide your lyin' eyes
    And your smile is a thin disguise
    I thought by now you'd realize
    There ain't now way to hide your lyin' eyes

    She gets up and pours herself a strong one
    And stares out at the stars up in the sky
    Another night, it's gonna be a long one
    She draws the shade and hangs her head to cry

    She wonders how it ever got this crazy
    She thinks about a boy she knew in school
    Did she get tired or did she just get lazy?
    She's so far gone she feels just like a fool

    My oh my, you sure know how to arrange things
    You set it up so well, so carefully
    Ain't it funny how your new life didn't change things?
    You're still the same old girl you used to be

    You can't hide your lyin' eyes
    And your smile is a thin disguise
    I thought by now you'd realize
    There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes
    There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes
    Honey, you can't hide your lyin' eyes

