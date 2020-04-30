La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I love the nightlife’ de Alicia Bridges

Un poco de música disco para este jueves de confinamiento en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ con ‘I love the nightlife’ de Alicia Bridges

“Es la historia de una canción…

¡Ay! aquellos años 70, ¡qué buenos fueron para los reyes de la pista!. La música disco prácticamente lo inundó todo, es la historia de una canción cuando la década ya se agotaba en el 78 surgió un auténtico himno de la música disco que cantaba una muchacha llamada Alicia Bridges, ‘Amo la vida nocturna’.

La música disco en aquella década fue toda una banda sonora y esta canción un poquito himno de las drag queens. La vida nocturna, bueno y también los amaneceres que me han hablado muy bien de ellos…”

Letra de la canción : ‘I love the nightlife’ de Alicia Bridges

Please don't talk about love tonight

Please don't talk about sweet love

Please don't talk about being true

And all the trouble we've been through

Ah, please don't talk about all of the plans

We had for fixin' this broken romance

I want to go where the people dance

I want some action

I want to live

Action, I got so much to give

I want to give it

I want to get some too

Oh I, I love the nightlife

I got to boogie

On the disco 'round, oh yea

Oh, I love the night life

I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea

Please don't talk about love tonight

Your sweet talking won't make it right

Love and lies just bring me down

When you've got women all over town

You can love them all and when you're through

Maybe that'll make, huh, a man out of you

I got to go where the people dance

I want some action

I want to live

Action

I got so much to give

I want to give it

I want to get some too

Oh I, I love the nightlife

I got to boogie

On the disco 'round, oh yea

Oh, I love the night life

I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea

Oh, I love the night life

I got to boogie

On the disco 'round, oh yea

Oh, I love the night life

I got to boogie

On the disco 'round, oh yea

Oh, I love the night life

I got to boogie

On the disco 'round, oh yea