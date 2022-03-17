La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson

Este tipo fue muy importante en la Motown, fue directivo, vicepresidente, además, uno de los símbolos del
Rhythm and blues norteamericano. Por demás, también fundador de The Miracles.
Y en el 87 creador de esta canción que fue un éxito mundial ‘Just to see her’, Smokey Robinson
Letra de la canción ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Just to see her Just to touch her Just to hold her in my arms again one more time
If I could feel her warm embrace See her smiling face
Can't find anyone to take her place I've got to see her again
I would do anything I would go anywhere There's nothing I wouldn't do Just to see her again
I can't hide it no I can't fight it It's so hard to live without the love she gave to me
Doesn't she know it I tried hard not to show it Can't I make her realize that she really needs me again
I would do anything I would go anywhere There's nothing I wouldn't do Just to see her again She brightened up my everyday Made me feel so good in every way If I could have her back to stay I've got to see her again
I want to see her (Just to see her) Hold her hold her hold her (Just to see her) see her Just to touch her Touch her
I would do anything I would go anywhere There's nothing I wouldn't do Just to see her again She brightened up my everyday Makes me feel so good in every way If I could have her back to stay (today) I've got to see her again
it would it would it would (Just to see her) make me feel so good (Just to see her)if I if I could only see her again Just see her again Just to see her theres nothin' I wouldn't do Just to see her oh don't you know its true Just to see her (if I could only see her again oh)