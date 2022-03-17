COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:24

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Este tipo fue muy importante en la Motown, fue directivo, vicepresidente, además, uno de los símbolos del

    Rhythm and blues norteamericano. Por demás, también fundador de The Miracles.

    Y en el 87 creador de esta canción que fue un éxito mundial ‘Just to see her’, Smokey Robinson



    Letra de la canción ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson


    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Just to see her
    Just to touch her
    Just to hold her in my arms again one more time

    If I could feel her warm embrace
    See her smiling face

    Can't find anyone to take her place
    I've got to see her again

    I would do anything
    I would go anywhere
    There's nothing I wouldn't do
    Just to see her again

    I can't hide it no
    I can't fight it
    It's so hard to live without the love she gave to me

    Doesn't she know it
    I tried hard not to show it
    Can't I make her realize that she really needs me again

    I would do anything
    I would go anywhere
    There's nothing I wouldn't do
    Just to see her again
    She brightened up my everyday
    Made me feel so good in every way
    If I could have her back to stay
    I've got to see her again

    I want to see her
    (Just to see her)
    Hold her hold her hold her
    (Just to see her) see her
    Just to touch her
    Touch her

    I would do anything
    I would go anywhere
    There's nothing I wouldn't do
    Just to see her again
    She brightened up my everyday
    Makes me feel so good in every way
    If I could have her back to stay (today)
    I've got to see her again

    it would it would it would
    (Just to see her) make me feel so good
    (Just to see her)if I if I could only see her again
    Just see her again
    Just to see her theres nothin' I wouldn't do
    Just to see her oh don't you know its true
    Just to see her (if I could only see her again oh)

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Cartas amarillas’ de Nino Bravo y La casa azul

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks


    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados