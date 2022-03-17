La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Este tipo fue muy importante en la Motown, fue directivo, vicepresidente, además, uno de los símbolos del

Rhythm and blues norteamericano. Por demás, también fundador de The Miracles.

Y en el 87 creador de esta canción que fue un éxito mundial ‘Just to see her’, Smokey Robinson









Letra de la canción ‘Just to see her’ de Smokey Robinson





Just to see her

Just to touch her

Just to hold her in my arms again one more time

If I could feel her warm embrace

See her smiling face

Can't find anyone to take her place

I've got to see her again

I would do anything

I would go anywhere

There's nothing I wouldn't do

Just to see her again

I can't hide it no

I can't fight it

It's so hard to live without the love she gave to me

Doesn't she know it

I tried hard not to show it

Can't I make her realize that she really needs me again

I would do anything

I would go anywhere

There's nothing I wouldn't do

Just to see her again

She brightened up my everyday

Made me feel so good in every way

If I could have her back to stay

I've got to see her again

I want to see her

(Just to see her)

Hold her hold her hold her

(Just to see her) see her

Just to touch her

Touch her

I would do anything

I would go anywhere

There's nothing I wouldn't do

Just to see her again

She brightened up my everyday

Makes me feel so good in every way

If I could have her back to stay (today)

I've got to see her again

it would it would it would

(Just to see her) make me feel so good

(Just to see her)if I if I could only see her again

Just see her again

Just to see her theres nothin' I wouldn't do

Just to see her oh don't you know its true

Just to see her (if I could only see her again oh)

