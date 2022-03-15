La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

“Es la historia de una canción…

‘Redemption song’ es la, prácticamente, canción póstuma de Bob Marley, cuando ya Marley sabía que le quedaban muy pocos meses de vida compuso esta pieza que después se han versionado varios artistas.

Hoy me quedo con esta del cantante de los Clash el gran Joe Strummer.

Me ayudarás a cantar estas canciones de libertad

porque solo lo único que alguna vez que tenga canciones de redención









Letra de la canción ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

Old pirates, yes, they rob I

Sold I to the merchant ships

Minutes after they took I

From the bottomless pit

But my hand was made strong

By the hand of the Almighty

We forward in this generation

Triumphantly

Won't you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

'Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds

Have no fear for atomic energy

'Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look? Ooh

Some say it's just a part of it

We've got to fullfil the book

Won't you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

'Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our mind

Woah, have no fear for atomic energy

'Cause none of them-a can-a stop-a the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Yes, some say it's just a part of it

We've got to fullfill the book

Won't you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

'Cause all I ever had

Redemption songs

All I ever had

Redemption songs

These songs of freedom

Songs of freedom





