La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    ‘Redemption song’ es la, prácticamente, canción póstuma de Bob Marley, cuando ya Marley sabía que le quedaban muy pocos meses de vida compuso esta pieza que después se han versionado varios artistas.

    Hoy me quedo con esta del cantante de los Clash el gran Joe Strummer.

    Me ayudarás a cantar estas canciones de libertad

    porque solo lo único que alguna vez que tenga canciones de redención



    Letra de la canción ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

    Old pirates, yes, they rob I
    Sold I to the merchant ships
    Minutes after they took I
    From the bottomless pit

    But my hand was made strong
    By the hand of the Almighty
    We forward in this generation
    Triumphantly

    Won't you help to sing
    These songs of freedom?
    'Cause all I ever have
    Redemption songs
    Redemption songs

    Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
    None but ourselves can free our minds
    Have no fear for atomic energy
    'Cause none of them can stop the time
    How long shall they kill our prophets
    While we stand aside and look? Ooh
    Some say it's just a part of it
    We've got to fullfil the book

    Won't you help to sing
    These songs of freedom?
    'Cause all I ever have
    Redemption songs
    Redemption songs
    Redemption songs

    Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
    None but ourselves can free our mind
    Woah, have no fear for atomic energy
    'Cause none of them-a can-a stop-a the time

    How long shall they kill our prophets
    While we stand aside and look?
    Yes, some say it's just a part of it
    We've got to fullfill the book

    Won't you help to sing
    These songs of freedom?
    'Cause all I ever had
    Redemption songs
    All I ever had
    Redemption songs
    These songs of freedom
    Songs of freedom


