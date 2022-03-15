La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer

‘Redemption song’ es la, prácticamente, canción póstuma de Bob Marley, cuando ya Marley sabía que le quedaban muy pocos meses de vida compuso esta pieza que después se han versionado varios artistas.
Hoy me quedo con esta del cantante de los Clash el gran Joe Strummer.
Me ayudarás a cantar estas canciones de libertad
porque solo lo único que alguna vez que tenga canciones de redención
Letra de la canción ‘Redemption song’ de Joe Strummer
Old pirates, yes, they rob I Sold I to the merchant ships Minutes after they took I From the bottomless pit
But my hand was made strong By the hand of the Almighty We forward in this generation Triumphantly
Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom? 'Cause all I ever have Redemption songs Redemption songs
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery None but ourselves can free our minds Have no fear for atomic energy 'Cause none of them can stop the time How long shall they kill our prophets While we stand aside and look? Ooh Some say it's just a part of it We've got to fullfil the book
Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom? 'Cause all I ever have Redemption songs Redemption songs Redemption songs
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery None but ourselves can free our mind Woah, have no fear for atomic energy 'Cause none of them-a can-a stop-a the time
How long shall they kill our prophets While we stand aside and look? Yes, some say it's just a part of it We've got to fullfill the book
Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom? 'Cause all I ever had Redemption songs All I ever had Redemption songs These songs of freedom Songs of freedom