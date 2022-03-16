La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks

El grupo alternativo de country rock norteamericanos The Jayhawks grabaron aquello de ‘Save it for a rainy day’, hablando del paraguas, guárdatelo para cuando llueva. Hombre la verdad es que viene muy bien ahora mismo, ahora mismo está lloviendo y esto parece Marte.
Guárdate la tristeza para un día lluvioso
Bueno, y el paraguas y lo que caiga
Para un día lluvioso de barro, incluso
Letra de la canción ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks
Pretty little hair-do don't do what it used to Can't disguise the living All the miles that we've been through
Looking like a train wreck Wearing too much makeup The burden that you carry Is more than one soul could ever bare
Don't look so sad, Marina There's another part to play Don't look so sad, Marina Save it for a rainy day Save it for a rainy day Save it for a rainy day
You never make your mind up Like driving with your eyes shut Rough around the edges Won't someone come and take you home
Waiting for a breakthrough What will you set your mind to? We stood outside the Chinese restaurant in the rain
Don't look so sad, Marina There's another part to play Don't look so sad, Marina Save it for a rainy day Save it for a rainy day Save it for a rainy day