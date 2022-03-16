COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Pilar Abad Queipo
    Redactora

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks .

    “La historia de una canción…

    El grupo alternativo de country rock norteamericanos The Jayhawks grabaron aquello de ‘Save it for a rainy day’, hablando del paraguas, guárdatelo para cuando llueva. Hombre la verdad es que viene muy bien ahora mismo, ahora mismo está lloviendo y esto parece Marte.

    Guárdate la tristeza para un día lluvioso

    Bueno, y el paraguas y lo que caiga

    Para un día lluvioso de barro, incluso




    Letra de la canción ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks


    Pretty little hair-do don't do what it used to
    Can't disguise the living
    All the miles that we've been through

    Looking like a train wreck
    Wearing too much makeup
    The burden that you carry
    Is more than one soul could ever bare

    Don't look so sad, Marina
    There's another part to play
    Don't look so sad, Marina
    Save it for a rainy day
    Save it for a rainy day
    Save it for a rainy day

    You never make your mind up
    Like driving with your eyes shut
    Rough around the edges
    Won't someone come and take you home

    Waiting for a breakthrough
    What will you set your mind to?
    We stood outside the Chinese restaurant in the rain

    Don't look so sad, Marina
    There's another part to play
    Don't look so sad, Marina
    Save it for a rainy day
    Save it for a rainy day
    Save it for a rainy day

