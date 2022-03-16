La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks .

“La historia de una canción…

El grupo alternativo de country rock norteamericanos The Jayhawks grabaron aquello de ‘Save it for a rainy day’, hablando del paraguas, guárdatelo para cuando llueva. Hombre la verdad es que viene muy bien ahora mismo, ahora mismo está lloviendo y esto parece Marte.

Guárdate la tristeza para un día lluvioso

Bueno, y el paraguas y lo que caiga

Para un día lluvioso de barro, incluso













Letra de la canción ‘Save it for a rainy day’ de The Jayhawks





Pretty little hair-do don't do what it used to

Can't disguise the living

All the miles that we've been through

Looking like a train wreck

Wearing too much makeup

The burden that you carry

Is more than one soul could ever bare

Don't look so sad, Marina

There's another part to play

Don't look so sad, Marina

Save it for a rainy day

Save it for a rainy day

Save it for a rainy day

You never make your mind up

Like driving with your eyes shut

Rough around the edges

Won't someone come and take you home

Waiting for a breakthrough

What will you set your mind to?

We stood outside the Chinese restaurant in the rain

Don't look so sad, Marina

There's another part to play

Don't look so sad, Marina

Save it for a rainy day

Save it for a rainy day

Save it for a rainy day

