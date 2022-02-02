COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Heal the world’ de Michael Jackson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Actualizado 07:32

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Heal the world' de Michael Jackson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    De una bellísima canción, bellísima melodía, producida porQuincy Jonesque con la banda Toto en el año 92 grabó Michael Jackson a beneficio de los niños sin hogra. ‘Sanar el mundo’, ‘Heal the world’, ideal para levantarse hoy un miércoles de febrero con mi niña

    Darle salud al mundo

    Por ti, por mí, por toda la raza humana

    Darle información al mundo, dársela a todos los que están ahora escuchando ‘Herrera en COPE’ a las 7 en punto de la mañana.

    Letra de la canción ‘Heal the world’ de Michael Jackson

    (Think about um, the generations
    And ah, say we want to make it a better place for our children
    And our children's children so that they, they
    They, they know it's a better world for them
    And think if they can make it a better place)

    There's a place in your heart
    And I know that it is love
    And this place it was brighter than tomorrow
    And if you really try
    You'll find there's no need to cry
    In this place you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow

    There are ways to get there
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a little space
    Make a better place

    Heal the world
    Make it a better place
    For you and for me, and the entire human race
    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    If you want to know why
    There's love that cannot lie
    Love is strong
    It only cares of joyful giving
    If we try we shall see
    In this bliss we cannot feel
    Fear of dread, we stop existing and start living

    Then it feels that always
    Love's enough for us growing
    Make a better world
    So make a better world

    Heal the world
    Make it a better place
    For you and for me, and the entire human race
    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face
    And the world we once believed in will shine again in grace
    Then why do we keep strangling life
    Wound this earth, crucify its soul?
    Though it's plain to see, this world is heavenly
    Be god's glow

    We could fly so high
    Let our spirits never die
    In my heart I feel you are all my brothers
    Create a world with no fear
    Together we cry happy tears
    See the nations turn their swords into plowshares

    We could really get there
    If you cared enough for the living
    Make a little space
    To make a better place

    Heal the world
    Make it a better place
    For you and for me, and the entire human race
    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me
    Heal the world
    Make it a better place
    For you and for me, and the entire human race
    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    Heal the world (heal the world)
    Make it a better place
    For you and for me, and the entire human race
    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    There are people dying
    If you care enough for the living
    Make a better place for you and for me

    You and for me (for a better place)
    You and for me (make a better place)
    You and for me (make a better place)
    You and for me (heal the world we live in)
    You and for me (save it for our children)
    You and for me (heal the world we live in)
    You and for me (save it for our children)
    You and for me (heal the world we live in)
    You and for me (save it for our children)
    You and for me (heal the world we live in)
    You and for me (save it for our children)

