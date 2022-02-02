La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Heal the world’ de Michael Jackson

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Heal the world' de Michael Jackson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

De una bellísima canción, bellísima melodía, producida porQuincy Jonesque con la banda Toto en el año 92 grabó Michael Jackson a beneficio de los niños sin hogra. ‘Sanar el mundo’, ‘Heal the world’, ideal para levantarse hoy un miércoles de febrero con mi niña

Darle salud al mundo

Por ti, por mí, por toda la raza humana

Darle información al mundo, dársela a todos los que están ahora escuchando ‘Herrera en COPE’ a las 7 en punto de la mañana.

Letra de la canción ‘Heal the world’ de Michael Jackson

(Think about um, the generations

And ah, say we want to make it a better place for our children

And our children's children so that they, they

They, they know it's a better world for them

And think if they can make it a better place)

There's a place in your heart

And I know that it is love

And this place it was brighter than tomorrow

And if you really try

You'll find there's no need to cry

In this place you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow

There are ways to get there

If you care enough for the living

Make a little space

Make a better place

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me, and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

If you want to know why

There's love that cannot lie

Love is strong

It only cares of joyful giving

If we try we shall see

In this bliss we cannot feel

Fear of dread, we stop existing and start living

Then it feels that always

Love's enough for us growing

Make a better world

So make a better world

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me, and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face

And the world we once believed in will shine again in grace

Then why do we keep strangling life

Wound this earth, crucify its soul?

Though it's plain to see, this world is heavenly

Be god's glow

We could fly so high

Let our spirits never die

In my heart I feel you are all my brothers

Create a world with no fear

Together we cry happy tears

See the nations turn their swords into plowshares

We could really get there

If you cared enough for the living

Make a little space

To make a better place

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me, and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me, and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

Heal the world (heal the world)

Make it a better place

For you and for me, and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

You and for me (for a better place)

You and for me (make a better place)

You and for me (make a better place)

You and for me (heal the world we live in)

You and for me (save it for our children)

You and for me (heal the world we live in)

You and for me (save it for our children)

You and for me (heal the world we live in)

You and for me (save it for our children)

You and for me (heal the world we live in)

You and for me (save it for our children)

