La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Heal the world’ de Michael Jackson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escucha los últimos programas de..
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 3'
Actualizado 07:32
En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Heal the world' de Michael Jackson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
De una bellísima canción, bellísima melodía, producida porQuincy Jonesque con la banda Toto en el año 92 grabó Michael Jackson a beneficio de los niños sin hogra. ‘Sanar el mundo’, ‘Heal the world’, ideal para levantarse hoy un miércoles de febrero con mi niña
Darle salud al mundo
Por ti, por mí, por toda la raza humana
Darle información al mundo, dársela a todos los que están ahora escuchando ‘Herrera en COPE’ a las 7 en punto de la mañana.
(Think about um, the generations
And ah, say we want to make it a better place for our children
And our children's children so that they, they
They, they know it's a better world for them
And think if they can make it a better place)
There's a place in your heart
And I know that it is love
And this place it was brighter than tomorrow
And if you really try
You'll find there's no need to cry
In this place you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow
There are ways to get there
If you care enough for the living
Make a little space
Make a better place
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me, and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
If you want to know why
There's love that cannot lie
Love is strong
It only cares of joyful giving
If we try we shall see
In this bliss we cannot feel
Fear of dread, we stop existing and start living
Then it feels that always
Love's enough for us growing
Make a better world
So make a better world
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me, and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face
And the world we once believed in will shine again in grace
Then why do we keep strangling life
Wound this earth, crucify its soul?
Though it's plain to see, this world is heavenly
Be god's glow
We could fly so high
Let our spirits never die
In my heart I feel you are all my brothers
Create a world with no fear
Together we cry happy tears
See the nations turn their swords into plowshares
We could really get there
If you cared enough for the living
Make a little space
To make a better place
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me, and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me, and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
Heal the world (heal the world)
Make it a better place
For you and for me, and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
You and for me (for a better place)
You and for me (make a better place)
You and for me (make a better place)
You and for me (heal the world we live in)
You and for me (save it for our children)
You and for me (heal the world we live in)
You and for me (save it for our children)
You and for me (heal the world we live in)
You and for me (save it for our children)
You and for me (heal the world we live in)
You and for me (save it for our children)
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Manuela’ de Triana Pura
Etiquetas
En directo