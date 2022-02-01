COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Tin Man’ de América

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:23

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Tin man' de America.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Año 1974, Dewey Bunnell y dos compañeros más formaban un trío llamado América, de peculiar éxito. Aquella vez quisieron, en su disco ‘Holidays’, homenajear la película del Mago de Oz, que era fundamental en su educación, al hombre de hojalata y así, al hombre de hojalata le compusieron este insuperable ‘Tin Man’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Tin Man’ de America

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Sometimes late
    When things are real
    And people share the gift of gab
    Between themselves

    Some are quick
    To take the bait
    And catch the perfect prize
    That waits among the shelves

    But Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man
    That he didn't, didn't already have
    And cause never was the reason for the evening
    Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

    So please believe in me
    When I say I'm spinning 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round
    Smoke glass stain'd bright colors
    Image going down, down, down, down
    Soapsud green like bubbles

    Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man
    That he didn't, didn't already have
    And cause never was the reason for the evening
    Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

    So please
    Believe in me
    When I say I'm spinning' round, 'round, 'round, 'round
    Smoke glass stain'd bright colors
    Image going down, down, down, down
    Soapsud green like bubbles

    No, Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man
    That he didn't, didn't already have
    And cause never was the reason for the evening
    Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

    So please believe in me

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Manuela’ de Triana Pura

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados