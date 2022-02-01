La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Tin Man’ de América

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Tin man' de America.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Año 1974, Dewey Bunnell y dos compañeros más formaban un trío llamado América, de peculiar éxito. Aquella vez quisieron, en su disco ‘Holidays’, homenajear la película del Mago de Oz, que era fundamental en su educación, al hombre de hojalata y así, al hombre de hojalata le compusieron este insuperable ‘Tin Man’.

Letra de la canción ‘Tin Man’ de America

Sometimes late

When things are real

And people share the gift of gab

Between themselves

Some are quick

To take the bait

And catch the perfect prize

That waits among the shelves

But Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man

That he didn't, didn't already have

And cause never was the reason for the evening

Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

So please believe in me

When I say I'm spinning 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round

Smoke glass stain'd bright colors

Image going down, down, down, down

Soapsud green like bubbles

Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man

That he didn't, didn't already have

And cause never was the reason for the evening

Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

So please

Believe in me

When I say I'm spinning' round, 'round, 'round, 'round

Smoke glass stain'd bright colors

Image going down, down, down, down

Soapsud green like bubbles

No, Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man

That he didn't, didn't already have

And cause never was the reason for the evening

Or the tropic of Sir Galahad

So please believe in me

