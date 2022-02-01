La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Tin Man’ de América

Año 1974, Dewey Bunnell y dos compañeros más formaban un trío llamado América, de peculiar éxito. Aquella vez quisieron, en su disco ‘Holidays’, homenajear la película del Mago de Oz, que era fundamental en su educación, al hombre de hojalata y así, al hombre de hojalata le compusieron este insuperable ‘Tin Man’.
Letra de la canción ‘Tin Man’ de America
Sometimes late When things are real And people share the gift of gab Between themselves
Some are quick To take the bait And catch the perfect prize That waits among the shelves
But Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man That he didn't, didn't already have And cause never was the reason for the evening Or the tropic of Sir Galahad
So please believe in me When I say I'm spinning 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round Smoke glass stain'd bright colors Image going down, down, down, down Soapsud green like bubbles
Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man That he didn't, didn't already have And cause never was the reason for the evening Or the tropic of Sir Galahad
So please Believe in me When I say I'm spinning' round, 'round, 'round, 'round Smoke glass stain'd bright colors Image going down, down, down, down Soapsud green like bubbles
No, Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man That he didn't, didn't already have And cause never was the reason for the evening Or the tropic of Sir Galahad