La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el 2002, en el Royal Albert Hall se reunieron unos cuantos amigos de George Harrison para homenajearlo un año después de su muerte.

Y Jeff Lynne cantó este ‘Give me love’.

Dame amor y dame esperanza

Y dame fe y muchas cosas más”









Letra de la canción ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne





Give me love

Give me love

Give me peace on earth

Give me light

Give me life

Keep me free from birth

Give me hope

Help me cope, with this heavy load

Trying to, touch and reach you with

Heart and soul

My lord

Please take hold of my hand, that

I might understand you

Won't you please

Oh won't you

Give me love

Give me love

Give me peace on earth

Give me light

Give me life

Keep me free from birth

Give me hope

Help me cope, with this heavy load

Trying to, touch and reach you with

Heart and soul

My lord

Won't you please

Oh won't you

Give me love

Give me love

Give me peace on earth

Give me light

Give me life

Keep me free from birth

Give me hope

Help me cope, with this heavy load

Trying to, touch and reach you with

Heart and soul

Give me love

Give me love

Give me peace on earth

Give me light

Give me life

Keep me free from birth

Give me hope

Help me cope, with this heavy load

Trying to, touch and reach you with

Heart and soul

