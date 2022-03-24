COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:32

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el 2002, en el Royal Albert Hall se reunieron unos cuantos amigos de George Harrison para homenajearlo un año después de su muerte.

    Y Jeff Lynne cantó este ‘Give me love’.

    Dame amor y dame esperanza

    Y dame fe y muchas cosas más”



    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Letra de la canción ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne


    Give me love
    Give me love
    Give me peace on earth
    Give me light
    Give me life
    Keep me free from birth

    Give me hope
    Help me cope, with this heavy load
    Trying to, touch and reach you with
    Heart and soul

    My lord
    Please take hold of my hand, that
    I might understand you

    Won't you please
    Oh won't you
    Give me love
    Give me love
    Give me peace on earth
    Give me light
    Give me life
    Keep me free from birth
    Give me hope
    Help me cope, with this heavy load
    Trying to, touch and reach you with
    Heart and soul

    My lord

    Won't you please
    Oh won't you
    Give me love
    Give me love
    Give me peace on earth
    Give me light
    Give me life
    Keep me free from birth
    Give me hope
    Help me cope, with this heavy load
    Trying to, touch and reach you with
    Heart and soul

    Give me love
    Give me love
    Give me peace on earth
    Give me light
    Give me life
    Keep me free from birth
    Give me hope
    Help me cope, with this heavy load
    Trying to, touch and reach you with
    Heart and soul

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA


    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Dejaría todo' de Chayanne


    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados