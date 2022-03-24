La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Letra de la canción ‘Give me love’ (Give me peace on earth) de Jeff Lynne
Give me love Give me love Give me peace on earth Give me light Give me life Keep me free from birth
Give me hope Help me cope, with this heavy load Trying to, touch and reach you with Heart and soul
My lord Please take hold of my hand, that I might understand you
My lord
