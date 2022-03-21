COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 07:35

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Bueno, amanecía, o recién amanecían los 70 de Chicago llamado Chi-Lites grabó ‘Give it away’, o sea ‘Regálalo’.



    Letra de la canción ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites


    Give it away
    Ooh, hoo, give it away
    Give it away
    Ooh, hoo, give it away

    What's the sense in giving you love
    When you're gonna give it away
    Oh, yeah [Give it away]
    And what's sense in giving you kisses

    When you're gonna give it away
    Oh, yeah [Give it away]
    You say you have nothing to live for
    Baby, baby, I'm here knockin? at your door

    Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)
    Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)
    Give it away, give it away

    What's the sense in having my love
    When I'm gonna give it to you [Give it away]
    Give it straight to you, baby [Give it away]
    And I don't mean maybe

    What's sense denying I love you
    When you're mad and I'm proud of you [Give it away]
    Oh, yeah [Give it away]
    Baby, love was made for two

    I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you
    Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)
    Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)
    Give it away, give it away

    I love you no matter what you do
    Baby, baby, baby, baby
    Ah... ah... ah... ah... ah...

    It's alright
    It's alright
    Baby, love was made for two
    I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you

    Oh, what's the sense in having my love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
    When I'm gonna give it to you
    And what's sense in giving you kisses [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
    When it's you I'm gonna be missin'

    And what's sense in giving you honey [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
    When you're takin' away my money
    Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
    Yeah, yeah

    What's the sense in giving you love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
    What's the sense in giving you money


