La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Bueno, amanecía, o recién amanecían los 70 de Chicago llamado Chi-Lites grabó ‘Give it away’, o sea ‘Regálalo’.
Letra de la canción ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites
Give it away
Ooh, hoo, give it away
Give it away
Ooh, hoo, give it away
What's the sense in giving you love
When you're gonna give it away
Oh, yeah [Give it away]
And what's sense in giving you kisses
When you're gonna give it away
Oh, yeah [Give it away]
You say you have nothing to live for
Baby, baby, I'm here knockin? at your door
Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)
Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)
Give it away, give it away
What's the sense in having my love
When I'm gonna give it to you [Give it away]
Give it straight to you, baby [Give it away]
And I don't mean maybe
What's sense denying I love you
When you're mad and I'm proud of you [Give it away]
Oh, yeah [Give it away]
Baby, love was made for two
I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you
Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)
Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)
Give it away, give it away
I love you no matter what you do
Baby, baby, baby, baby
Ah... ah... ah... ah... ah...
It's alright
It's alright
Baby, love was made for two
I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you
Oh, what's the sense in having my love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
When I'm gonna give it to you
And what's sense in giving you kisses [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
When it's you I'm gonna be missin'
And what's sense in giving you honey [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
When you're takin' away my money
Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
Yeah, yeah
What's the sense in giving you love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]
What's the sense in giving you money