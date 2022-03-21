La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Bueno, amanecía, o recién amanecían los 70 de Chicago llamado Chi-Lites grabó ‘Give it away’, o sea ‘Regálalo’.









Letra de la canción ‘Give it away’ de The Chi-Lites





Give it away

Ooh, hoo, give it away

Give it away

Ooh, hoo, give it away

What's the sense in giving you love

When you're gonna give it away

Oh, yeah [Give it away]

And what's sense in giving you kisses

When you're gonna give it away

Oh, yeah [Give it away]

You say you have nothing to live for

Baby, baby, I'm here knockin? at your door

Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)

Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)

Give it away, give it away

What's the sense in having my love

When I'm gonna give it to you [Give it away]

Give it straight to you, baby [Give it away]

And I don't mean maybe

What's sense denying I love you

When you're mad and I'm proud of you [Give it away]

Oh, yeah [Give it away]

Baby, love was made for two

I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you

Give it away, it?s all right (You can do what you wanna)

Give it away, it?s all right (?Cause I know you're gonna)

Give it away, give it away

I love you no matter what you do

Baby, baby, baby, baby

Ah... ah... ah... ah... ah...

It's alright

It's alright

Baby, love was made for two

I know, I know, I know it?s meant for me and you

Oh, what's the sense in having my love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]

When I'm gonna give it to you

And what's sense in giving you kisses [Ooh, hoo, give it away]

When it's you I'm gonna be missin'

And what's sense in giving you honey [Ooh, hoo, give it away]

When you're takin' away my money

Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby [Ooh, hoo, give it away]

Yeah, yeah

What's the sense in giving you love [Ooh, hoo, give it away]

What's the sense in giving you money



