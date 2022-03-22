La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins.

“Es la historia de una canción…

No sé si conocen ustedes Berti Higgins, un cantautor norteamericano que le puso canción a un par de películas de Humphrey Bogart, una de ellas ‘Casablanca’. Es una pieza deliciosa.









Letra de la canción ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins





I fell in love with you watching Casablanca

Back row of the drive-in show in the flickering light

Popcorn and cokes beneath the stars

Became champagne and caviar

Making love on a long hot summer's night

I thought you fell in love with me watching Casablanca

Holding hands 'neath the paddle fans

In Rick's candle lit cafe

Hiding in the shadows from the spies

Moroccan moonlight in your eyes

Making magic at the movies in my old Chevrolet

Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca

But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh

Please come back to me in Casablanca

I love you more and more each day as time goes by

I guess there're many broken hearts in Casablanca

You know I've never really been there so I don't know

I guess our love story will never be seen

On the big wide silver screen

But it hurt just as bad when I had to watch you go

Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca

But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh

Please come back to me in Casablanca

I love you more and more each day as time goes by

Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca

But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh

Please come back to me in Casablanca

I love you more and more each day as time goes by

I love you more and more each day, as time goes by

