La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins

No sé si conocen ustedes Berti Higgins, un cantautor norteamericano que le puso canción a un par de películas de Humphrey Bogart, una de ellas ‘Casablanca’. Es una pieza deliciosa.
Letra de la canción ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins
I fell in love with you watching Casablanca Back row of the drive-in show in the flickering light Popcorn and cokes beneath the stars Became champagne and caviar Making love on a long hot summer's night I thought you fell in love with me watching Casablanca Holding hands 'neath the paddle fans In Rick's candle lit cafe Hiding in the shadows from the spies Moroccan moonlight in your eyes Making magic at the movies in my old Chevrolet Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh Please come back to me in Casablanca I love you more and more each day as time goes by I guess there're many broken hearts in Casablanca You know I've never really been there so I don't know I guess our love story will never be seen On the big wide silver screen But it hurt just as bad when I had to watch you go Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh Please come back to me in Casablanca I love you more and more each day as time goes by Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh Please come back to me in Casablanca I love you more and more each day as time goes by I love you more and more each day, as time goes by
