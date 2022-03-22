COPE

Herrera en COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    No sé si conocen ustedes Berti Higgins, un cantautor norteamericano que le puso canción a un par de películas de Humphrey Bogart, una de ellas ‘Casablanca’. Es una pieza deliciosa.



    Letra de la canción ‘Casablanca’ de Bertie Higgins


    I fell in love with you watching Casablanca
    Back row of the drive-in show in the flickering light
    Popcorn and cokes beneath the stars
    Became champagne and caviar
    Making love on a long hot summer's night
    I thought you fell in love with me watching Casablanca
    Holding hands 'neath the paddle fans
    In Rick's candle lit cafe
    Hiding in the shadows from the spies
    Moroccan moonlight in your eyes
    Making magic at the movies in my old Chevrolet
    Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca
    But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh
    Please come back to me in Casablanca
    I love you more and more each day as time goes by
    I guess there're many broken hearts in Casablanca
    You know I've never really been there so I don't know
    I guess our love story will never be seen
    On the big wide silver screen
    But it hurt just as bad when I had to watch you go
    Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca
    But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh
    Please come back to me in Casablanca
    I love you more and more each day as time goes by
    Oh a kiss is still a kiss in Casablanca
    But a kiss is not a kiss without your sigh
    Please come back to me in Casablanca
    I love you more and more each day as time goes by
    I love you more and more each day, as time goes by

    Recomendados