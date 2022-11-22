COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:31

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Este era el disco debut de un cantante y compositor británico, buen guitarrista, Chris Rea. En n 1978 destacó esta canción que se llama ‘Fool’

    “Tonto si crees que se acabó”, esto se lo dedicó a su hermana que estaba devastada porque le había dejado el novio.



    Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea


    Dyin' flame, you're free again
    Who could love, do that to you
    All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back
    Look, save your tears
    Got years and years
    The pains of seventeen's
    Unreal they're only dreams
    Save your cryin' for the day

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    … Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over
    I'll tell you why
    New born eyes always cry with pain
    At the first look at the mornin' sun
    Fool if you think it's over
    It's just begun

    … Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene
    He knocked your crown and ran away
    First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried
    But save your tears, got years and years

    … Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over
    I'll tell you why

    … I'll buy you first good wine
    We'll have a real good time
    Save your cryin' for the day
    That may not come
    But anyone who had to pay
    Would laugh at you and say

    … Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over
    I'll tell you why
    New born eyes always cry with pain
    At the first


    LAS CANCIONES DE HERRERA DE LA SEMANA


    Canción del día de Herrera: ‘No sé por qué te quiero’ de Pablo Alborán y María Dolores Pradera


    Etiquetas

    Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.

    Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados