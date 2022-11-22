La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea

Este era el disco debut de un cantante y compositor británico, buen guitarrista, Chris Rea. En n 1978 destacó esta canción que se llama ‘Fool’
“Tonto si crees que se acabó”, esto se lo dedicó a su hermana que estaba devastada porque le había dejado el novio.
Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea
Dyin' flame, you're free again Who could love, do that to you All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back Look, save your tears Got years and years The pains of seventeen's Unreal they're only dreams Save your cryin' for the day
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
… Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over I'll tell you why New born eyes always cry with pain At the first look at the mornin' sun Fool if you think it's over It's just begun
… Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene He knocked your crown and ran away First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried But save your tears, got years and years
… Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over I'll tell you why
… I'll buy you first good wine We'll have a real good time Save your cryin' for the day That may not come But anyone who had to pay Would laugh at you and say
… Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over I'll tell you why New born eyes always cry with pain At the first
Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.
Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado