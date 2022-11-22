La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Este era el disco debut de un cantante y compositor británico, buen guitarrista, Chris Rea. En n 1978 destacó esta canción que se llama ‘Fool’

“Tonto si crees que se acabó”, esto se lo dedicó a su hermana que estaba devastada porque le había dejado el novio.









Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea





Dyin' flame, you're free again

Who could love, do that to you

All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back

Look, save your tears

Got years and years

The pains of seventeen's

Unreal they're only dreams

Save your cryin' for the day

… Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first look at the mornin' sun

Fool if you think it's over

It's just begun

… Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene

He knocked your crown and ran away

First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried

But save your tears, got years and years

… Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

… I'll buy you first good wine

We'll have a real good time

Save your cryin' for the day

That may not come

But anyone who had to pay

Would laugh at you and say

… Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first





