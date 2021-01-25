La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler

Empezamos una nueva semana escuchando a dos genios juntos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Le confesaré en esta historia de una de una canción que Willy Deville es uno de mis artistas favoritos. Él había grabado una canción llamada a’I call your name’ (‘Digo tu nombre’) digo tu nombre y un buen día la mujer de Mark Knopfler a finales de los 80 le dijo a Knopfler, “Knopfler tú nunca cántaras como Willy Deville pero Willy Deville jamás tocará la guitarra como tú. ¿Por qué no os juntáis y hacéis cosas”?”.

Y lo hicieron, se juntaron, y reversionaron esta canción y surgió esta maravilla

Digo tu nombre y no sé cuánto tiempo más deberé estar esperándote

Letra de la canción ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler

All through the night, the morning's the same as the evening

Day after day, when will these feelings leave me?

I'm lonely through my life.

I know it's not right but we were made for each other

These feelings remain, must I go on without you?

Lonely through my life

Can this go on forever?

Must this go on forever?

I call your name, I call your name

And still I get no answer, and still I get no answer.

In the shadows of night that someone brought us together

We only kissed once, the kiss that made me forever

Lonely through my life.

They say I've no shame but I can't help but show it

As time passes by, waiting for you to take notice

Lonely through my life

Will I wait how much longer?

Should I wait how much longer?

I call your name, and I call your name

While I wait how much longer, should I wait how much longer?

I call your name, I call your name

While I wait how much longer, must I wait how much longer?

I call your name yeah, I call your name

Must I wait how much longer and still I get no answer.