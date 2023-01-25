La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Boogie nights’ de Heatwave

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:17
En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Boogie nights’ de Heatwave.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Eran los 70, aproximadamente, y elfunk-disco, el funk; ese ese ritmo pegajoso que lleva mucho bajo y mucha percusión, se había fundido con los métodos bailables y algunos grupos hacían ahí su agosto.
Por ejemplo, este Heatwave (Ola de calor) que interpretó una canción que ha llegado hasta nuestros días, ‘Boogie nights'.
Boogie nights, whoa
Boogie nights, whoa
Ain't no doubt we are here to party
(Boogie nights)
Come on now got to get it started
Dance with the boogie get down
(Dance with the boogie get down)
'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Get that groove let it take you higher
(Boogie nights)
Make it move set this place on fire
Dance with the boogie get down
(Dance with the boogie get down)
'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Can you show that you know how to do it
(Boogie nights)
Do it, do it
(Party right)
Ghetto down with the sounds of the music
(Boogie nights)
Music, music
It's alright when you got the feeling
(Boogie nights)
Hold it tight got to keep on dealing
Dance with the boogie get down
(Dance with the boogie get down)
'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
(Boogie nights)
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights)
(Boogie nights)
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights)
Dance with the boogie get down
(Dance with the boogie get down)
'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Are you sure that you know how to do it?
(Boogie nights)
Do it, do it
(Party right)
Ghetto down with the sounds of the music
(Boogie nights)
Music, music
It's alright when you got the feeling
(Boogie nights)
Hold it tight got to keep on dealing
Dance with the boogie get down
(Dance with the boogie get down)
'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights, oh)
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights, oh)
Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing
If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)
If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)
If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)
If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)
If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)
(Boogie nights, oh)
(Boogie nights, oh)
(Boogie nights, oh)
