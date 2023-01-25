La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Boogie nights’ de Heatwave

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Boogie nights’ de Heatwave.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Eran los 70, aproximadamente, y elfunk-disco, el funk; ese ese ritmo pegajoso que lleva mucho bajo y mucha percusión, se había fundido con los métodos bailables y algunos grupos hacían ahí su agosto.

Por ejemplo, este Heatwave (Ola de calor) que interpretó una canción que ha llegado hasta nuestros días, ‘Boogie nights'.









Letra de la canción ‘Boogie nights’ de Heatwave





Boogie nights, whoa

Boogie nights, whoa

Ain't no doubt we are here to party

(Boogie nights)

Come on now got to get it started

Dance with the boogie get down

(Dance with the boogie get down)

'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Get that groove let it take you higher

(Boogie nights)

Make it move set this place on fire

Dance with the boogie get down

(Dance with the boogie get down)

'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Can you show that you know how to do it

(Boogie nights)

Do it, do it

(Party right)

Ghetto down with the sounds of the music

(Boogie nights)

Music, music

It's alright when you got the feeling

(Boogie nights)

Hold it tight got to keep on dealing

Dance with the boogie get down

(Dance with the boogie get down)

'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

(Boogie nights)

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights)

(Boogie nights)

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights)

Dance with the boogie get down

(Dance with the boogie get down)

'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Are you sure that you know how to do it?

(Boogie nights)

Do it, do it

(Party right)

Ghetto down with the sounds of the music

(Boogie nights)

Music, music

It's alright when you got the feeling

(Boogie nights)

Hold it tight got to keep on dealing

Dance with the boogie get down

(Dance with the boogie get down)

'Cause boogie nights are always the best in town

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights, oh)

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing (boogie nights, oh)

Got to keep on dancing, keep on dancing

If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)

If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)

If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)

If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)

If you wanna boogie, you got to boogie at the boogie boogie night (boogie nights, oh)

(Boogie nights, oh)

(Boogie nights, oh)

(Boogie nights, oh)





Las canciones de la semana





