La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ de Peter, Paul and Mary

Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:11
Seguimos preparándonos para la Navidad y por eso la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ nos desea una “¡Feliz Navidad”, en las voces de Peter, Paul and Mary: ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.
“Es la historia de una canción de Navidad….
En el siglo XVI, los ingleses cantaban una suerte de cántico en el que glosaban como la gente rica regalaba dulces a los cantores de villancicos, vamos los campanilleros de toda la vida., pero allí.
Este ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ tiene muchas versiones, pero les he traído para ustedes es esta de de un trío inolvidable llamado Peter, Paul and Mary.
Les deseamos una Feliz Navidad
Y un próspero Año Nuevo…”
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin.
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
We all want some figgy pudding
We all want some figgy pudding
We all want some figgy pudding
And a cup of good cheer.
And we won't go until we get some
We won't go until we get some,
We won't go until we get some.
So bring it right here.
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin.
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
A happy New Year.
Once in a year, it is not thought amiss
To visit our neighbors and sing out like this.
Of friendship and love, good neighbors abound
And peace and goodwill the whole year around.
The words mean the same, whatever your home.
Why can't we have Christmas the whole year around?
Why can't we have Christmas the whole year around?
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
