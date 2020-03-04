La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Till there was you’ de ‘The Beatles’

Herrera en COPE
En el ecuador de la semana para la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' un clásico: 'The Beatles' y su 'Till there was you'.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 62 los Beatles se presentaban en el Star-club de Hamburgo. Cogían no solo canciones originales sino también, de vez en cuando, aquellas que le gustaban. Y a McCartney le gustaba una que cantaba Peggy Lee que se llamaba ‘Till there was you’ (‘Hasta que llegaste tú’).
Un poco de los Beatles de vez en cuando en la historia de una canción.”
There were bells on a hill
But I never heard them ringing
No, I never heard them at all
'Til there was you
There were birds in the sky
But I never saw them winging
No, I never saw them at all
'Til there was you
Then there was music and wonderful roses
They tell me in sweet fragrant meadows
Of dawn and dew
There was love all around
But I never heard it singing
No, I never heard it at all
'Til there was you
Then there was music and wonderful roses
They tell me in sweet fragrant meadows
Of dawn and dew
There was love all around
But I never heard it singing
No, I never heard it at all
'Til there was you
'Til there was you
