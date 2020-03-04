La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Till there was you’ de ‘The Beatles’

En el ecuador de la semana para la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' un clásico: 'The Beatles' y su 'Till there was you'.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 62 los Beatles se presentaban en el Star-club de Hamburgo. Cogían no solo canciones originales sino también, de vez en cuando, aquellas que le gustaban. Y a McCartney le gustaba una que cantaba Peggy Lee que se llamaba ‘Till there was you’ (‘Hasta que llegaste tú’).

Un poco de los Beatles de vez en cuando en la historia de una canción.”

Letra de la canción ‘Till there was you’ de ‘The Beatles’

There were bells on a hill

But I never heard them ringing

No, I never heard them at all

'Til there was you

There were birds in the sky

But I never saw them winging

No, I never saw them at all

'Til there was you

Then there was music and wonderful roses

They tell me in sweet fragrant meadows

Of dawn and dew

There was love all around

But I never heard it singing

No, I never heard it at all

'Til there was you

Then there was music and wonderful roses

They tell me in sweet fragrant meadows

Of dawn and dew

There was love all around

But I never heard it singing

No, I never heard it at all

'Til there was you

'Til there was you