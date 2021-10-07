Era 1973, cuando Ringo Starr y George Harrinson de vacaciones en Francia compusieron esta canción que fue un éxito en todo el mundo: Photograph
Letra de 'Photograph' de Ringo Starr y George Harrinson
Everytime I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
And I realize you're not coming back anymore
I thought I'd make it
The day you went away
But I can't make it
Till you come home again to stay
I can't get used to living here
While my heart is broke, my tears, I cry for you
I want you here to have and hold
As the years go by and we grow old and grey
Now you're expecting me to live without you
But that's not something that I'm looking forward to
Everytime I see your face
It reminds me of the places we used to go
But all I've got is a photograph
And I realize you're not coming back anymore