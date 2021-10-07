COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Photograph' de Ringo Starr y George Harrison

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:32

    Era 1973, cuando Ringo Starr y George Harrinson de vacaciones en Francia compusieron esta canción que fue un éxito en todo el mundo: Photograph

    Letra de 'Photograph' de Ringo Starr y George Harrinson

    Everytime I see your face
    It reminds me of the places we used to go
    But all I've got is a photograph
    And I realize you're not coming back anymore

    I thought I'd make it
    The day you went away
    But I can't make it
    Till you come home again to stay

    I can't get used to living here
    While my heart is broke, my tears, I cry for you
    I want you here to have and hold
    As the years go by and we grow old and grey

    Now you're expecting me to live without you
    But that's not something that I'm looking forward to

    Everytime I see your face
    It reminds me of the places we used to go
    But all I've got is a photograph
    And I realize you're not coming back anymore


    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados