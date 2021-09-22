La canción del día de Herrera: "More Than A Woman" de Tavares

Ay chica te conozco muy bien
Oh, girl, I've known you very well
Te he visto crecer cada dia
I've seen you growing every day
Realmente nunca miré antes
I never really looked before
Pero ahora me dejas sin aliento
But now you take my breath away
De repente estas en mi vida
Suddenly you're in my life
Parte de todo lo que hago
Part of everything I do
Me tienes trabajando dia y noche
You got me working day and night
Solo trato de mantenerte aferrado
Just tryin' to keep a hold on you
Aquí en tus brazos encontré mi paraíso
Here in your arms I found my paradise
Mi única oportunidad de felicidad
My only chance for happiness
Y si te pierdo ahora, creo que moriría
And if I lose you now, I think I would die
Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar
Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine
Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez
We can take forever, just a minute at a time
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Hay historias antiguas y verdaderas
There are stories old and true
De gente tan enamorada como tu y yo
Of people so in love like you and me
Y puedo verme a mi mismo
And I can see myself
Deja que la historia se repita
Let history repeat itself
Reflejando lo que siento por ti
Reflecting how I feel for you
Pensando en esa gente entonces
Thinking 'bout those people then
Yo se que en mil años
I know that in a thousand years
Me volvería a enamorar de ti
I'd fall in love with you again
Esta es la única forma en que deberíamos volar
This is the only way that we should fly
Esta es la única forma de ir
This is the only way to go
Y si pierdo tu amor, se que moriría
And if I lose your love, I know I would die
Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar
Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine
Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez
We can take forever, just a minute at a time
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Más que una mujer (ooh, mi bebé)
More than a woman (ooh, my baby)
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Oye
Hey
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Más que una mujer para mí (oh, mucho más)
More than a woman to me (oh, so much more)
Más que una mujer (oh, nena)
More than a woman (oh, baby)
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Más que una mujer
More than a woman
Mas que una mujer para mi
More than a woman to me
Más que una mujer
More than a woman