    La canción del día de Herrera: "More Than A Woman" de Tavares

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:44

    La canción de este miércoles es Bee Gees, es "Saturday Night Fever" ('Fiebre del Sábado Noche') en la versión deliciosa de Tavares, unos hermanos estadounidenses de origen caboverdianos.


    Letra de "More Than a Woman" de los Bee Gees


    Ay chica te conozco muy bien
    Oh, girl, I've known you very well

    Te he visto crecer cada dia
    I've seen you growing every day

    Realmente nunca miré antes
    I never really looked before

    Pero ahora me dejas sin aliento
    But now you take my breath away

    De repente estas en mi vida
    Suddenly you're in my life

    Parte de todo lo que hago
    Part of everything I do

    Me tienes trabajando dia y noche
    You got me working day and night

    Solo trato de mantenerte aferrado
    Just tryin' to keep a hold on you
    Aquí en tus brazos encontré mi paraíso
    Here in your arms I found my paradise

    Mi única oportunidad de felicidad
    My only chance for happiness

    Y si te pierdo ahora, creo que moriría
    And if I lose you now, I think I would die

    Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar
    Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine

    Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez
    We can take forever, just a minute at a time
    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me

    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me
    Hay historias antiguas y verdaderas
    There are stories old and true

    De gente tan enamorada como tu y yo
    Of people so in love like you and me

    Y puedo verme a mi mismo
    And I can see myself

    Deja que la historia se repita
    Let history repeat itself

    Reflejando lo que siento por ti
    Reflecting how I feel for you

    Pensando en esa gente entonces
    Thinking 'bout those people then

    Yo se que en mil años
    I know that in a thousand years

    Me volvería a enamorar de ti
    I'd fall in love with you again
    Esta es la única forma en que deberíamos volar
    This is the only way that we should fly

    Esta es la única forma de ir
    This is the only way to go

    Y si pierdo tu amor, se que moriría
    And if I lose your love, I know I would die

    Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar
    Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine

    Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez
    We can take forever, just a minute at a time
    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me

    Más que una mujer (ooh, mi bebé)
    More than a woman (ooh, my baby)

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me
    Oye
    Hey

    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Más que una mujer para mí (oh, mucho más)
    More than a woman to me (oh, so much more)

    Más que una mujer (oh, nena)
    More than a woman (oh, baby)

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me
    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me

    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Mas que una mujer para mi
    More than a woman to me
    Más que una mujer
    More than a woman

    Fuente: LyricFind


