La canción del día de Herrera: 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

“Es la historia de una canción, allá por el año 82. El 'American Fool' que era un disco de John Mellencamp, también conocido como John Cougar. Cantó esta inolvidable, impactante canción...”

Letra de la canción 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

A little ditty 'bout Jack & Diane

Two American kids growing up in the heart land

Jack, he's gonna be a football star

Diane's debutante, back seat of Jacky's car

Suckin' on chilli dog outside the Tastee Freez

Diane sitting on Jacky's lap

Got his hands between her knees

Jack he says

"Hey, Diane, let's run off behind a shady tree

Dribble off those Bobby Brooks

Let me do what I please"

Saying "Oh yeah

Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone"

Saying "Oh yeah

Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone"

They walk on

Jack he sits back, collects his thoughts for a moment

Scratches his head, and does his best James Dean

"Well then, there, Diane, we ought to run off to the city"

Diane says

"Baby, you ain't missing nothing"

But Jack he says, yeah…