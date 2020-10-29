COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

    “Es la historia de una canción, allá por el año 82. El 'American Fool' que era un disco de John Mellencamp, también conocido como John Cougar. Cantó esta inolvidable, impactante canción...”

    Letra de la canción 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

    A little ditty 'bout Jack & Diane
    Two American kids growing up in the heart land
    Jack, he's gonna be a football star
    Diane's debutante, back seat of Jacky's car

    Suckin' on chilli dog outside the Tastee Freez
    Diane sitting on Jacky's lap
    Got his hands between her knees
    Jack he says
    "Hey, Diane, let's run off behind a shady tree
    Dribble off those Bobby Brooks
    Let me do what I please"

    Saying "Oh yeah
    Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone"
    Saying "Oh yeah
    Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone"
    They walk on

    Jack he sits back, collects his thoughts for a moment
    Scratches his head, and does his best James Dean
    "Well then, there, Diane, we ought to run off to the city"
    Diane says
    "Baby, you ain't missing nothing"
    But Jack he says, yeah…

