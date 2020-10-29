La canción del día de Herrera: 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar

“Es la historia de una canción, allá por el año 82. El 'American Fool' que era un disco de John Mellencamp, también conocido como John Cougar. Cantó esta inolvidable, impactante canción...”
Letra de la canción 'Jack & Diane' de John Cougar
A little ditty 'bout Jack & Diane Two American kids growing up in the heart land Jack, he's gonna be a football star Diane's debutante, back seat of Jacky's car
Suckin' on chilli dog outside the Tastee Freez Diane sitting on Jacky's lap Got his hands between her knees Jack he says "Hey, Diane, let's run off behind a shady tree Dribble off those Bobby Brooks Let me do what I please"
Saying "Oh yeah Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone" Saying "Oh yeah Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone" They walk on
Jack he sits back, collects his thoughts for a moment Scratches his head, and does his best James Dean "Well then, there, Diane, we ought to run off to the city" Diane says "Baby, you ain't missing nothing" But Jack he says, yeah…