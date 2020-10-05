COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:59

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

    "Era 1979, es la historia de una canción…

    Una muchacha que había descubierto Barry White, llamada Viola Wills, versionó una vieja canción de los 50 de las Bella Sisters. Muy célebre, por cierto, se hizo en la comunidad homosexual".

    Letra de la canción ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

    Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now
    Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now

    You told me I was the neatest thing
    You even ask me to wear your ring
    You ran around with every girl in town
    You didn't even care if it got me down

    Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now
    Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now
    I got along without you before I met you
    Gonna get along without you now
    Thought I'd find somebody who is twice as cute
    'Cause I didn't like you anyhow

    You told everybody that we were friends
    But this is where our friendship ends
    'Cause all of a sudden you change your tune
    And haven't been around since way last June

    Ah ha, ooh, ooh, gonna get along without you now
    I got along without you before I met you
    Gonna get along without…

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados