La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

"Era 1979, es la historia de una canción…

Una muchacha que había descubierto Barry White, llamada Viola Wills, versionó una vieja canción de los 50 de las Bella Sisters. Muy célebre, por cierto, se hizo en la comunidad homosexual".

Letra de la canción ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now

Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now

You told me I was the neatest thing

You even ask me to wear your ring

You ran around with every girl in town

You didn't even care if it got me down

Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now

Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now

I got along without you before I met you

Gonna get along without you now

Thought I'd find somebody who is twice as cute

'Cause I didn't like you anyhow

You told everybody that we were friends

But this is where our friendship ends

'Cause all of a sudden you change your tune

And haven't been around since way last June

Ah ha, ooh, ooh, gonna get along without you now

I got along without you before I met you

Gonna get along without…