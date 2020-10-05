La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills

Una muchacha que había descubierto Barry White, llamada Viola Wills, versionó una vieja canción de los 50 de las Bella Sisters. Muy célebre, por cierto, se hizo en la comunidad homosexual".
Letra de la canción ‘Gonna Get Along Without You Now’ de Viola Wills
Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now
You told me I was the neatest thing You even ask me to wear your ring You ran around with every girl in town You didn't even care if it got me down
Ah ha, hmm, gonna get along without you now Ah ha, hmm, I'm gonna get along without you now I got along without you before I met you Gonna get along without you now Thought I'd find somebody who is twice as cute 'Cause I didn't like you anyhow
You told everybody that we were friends But this is where our friendship ends 'Cause all of a sudden you change your tune And haven't been around since way last June
Ah ha, ooh, ooh, gonna get along without you now I got along without you before I met you Gonna get along without…