La canción del día de Herrera: "I'm So Glad That i'm A Woman' de Love Unlimited

Es la historia de una canción... Vamos a los 70. The Love Unlimites cantaban "I'm So Glad That i'm A Woman", "Qué feliz estoy de ser una
Sometimes I wish I'd have never met you
You're so much better than all the rest
And that's why I know I could never forget you
Where do you go once you know you've had the best
The better love is the worst it is when it's over
Baby, don't bother to love me like you do
Like you do, like you do
The better it is the worst it is when it's over
If I had known I'd never would
I never let you love me so good, no, baby
I love you more than I've loved anyone
Couldn't love you better if I tried
That's why I just can't be with anyone
It makes me feel so empty and sad
Better love is the worst it is when it's over
Baby, don't bother to love me like you do
The better it is the worst it is when it's over
If I had known I'd never would
I'd never let you love me so good
The better love is the worst it is when it's over
Baby, nobody could love me like you do
The better it is the worst it is when it's over