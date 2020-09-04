COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I just called to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Redacción Digital

    Actualizado 10:23

    Música soul para amanecer en este viernes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I just called to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    'I just called to say I love You' En 1984 Stevie Wonder compuso en 5 minutos una canción para la película 'La mujer de rojo'. Una canción que tenía mucho de electrónico, por lo que era muy distinta a lo que el compositor había hecho anteriormente. La critica le machacó, pero fue un éxito mundial.

    Solo llamé para decirte que te quiero

    Solo he llamado para decirte loo mucho que emimportas

    Y lo digo desde lo más profundo de mi corazón..."

    Letra de la canción ‘I just colled to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder

    No New Year's Day to celebrate
    No chocolate covered candy hearts to give away
    No first of spring
    No song to sing
    In fact here's just another ordinary day

    No April rain
    No flowers bloom
    No wedding Saturday within the month of June
    But what it is, is something true
    Made up of these three words that I must say to you

    I just called to say I love you
    I just called to say how much I care
    I just called to say I love you
    And I mean it from the bottom of my heart

    No summer's high
    No warm July
    No harvest moon to light one tender August night
    No autumn breeze
    No falling leaves
    Not even time for birds to fly to southern skies

    No Libra sun
    No Halloween
    No giving thanks to all the Christmas joy you bring
    But what it is, though old so new
    To fill your heart like no three words…

    Recomendados