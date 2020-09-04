La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I just called to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder

Música soul para amanecer en este viernes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I just called to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder.

“Es la historia de una canción…

'I just called to say I love You' En 1984 Stevie Wonder compuso en 5 minutos una canción para la película 'La mujer de rojo'. Una canción que tenía mucho de electrónico, por lo que era muy distinta a lo que el compositor había hecho anteriormente. La critica le machacó, pero fue un éxito mundial.

Solo llamé para decirte que te quiero

Solo he llamado para decirte loo mucho que emimportas

Y lo digo desde lo más profundo de mi corazón..."

Letra de la canción ‘I just colled to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder

No New Year's Day to celebrate

No chocolate covered candy hearts to give away

No first of spring

No song to sing

In fact here's just another ordinary day

No April rain

No flowers bloom

No wedding Saturday within the month of June

But what it is, is something true

Made up of these three words that I must say to you

I just called to say I love you

I just called to say how much I care

I just called to say I love you

And I mean it from the bottom of my heart

No summer's high

No warm July

No harvest moon to light one tender August night

No autumn breeze

No falling leaves

Not even time for birds to fly to southern skies

No Libra sun

No Halloween

No giving thanks to all the Christmas joy you bring

But what it is, though old so new

To fill your heart like no three words…

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘On the road again’ de Willie Nelson