La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I just called to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder

'I just called to say I love You' En 1984 Stevie Wonder compuso en 5 minutos una canción para la película 'La mujer de rojo'. Una canción que tenía mucho de electrónico, por lo que era muy distinta a lo que el compositor había hecho anteriormente. La critica le machacó, pero fue un éxito mundial.
Solo llamé para decirte que te quiero
Solo he llamado para decirte loo mucho que emimportas
Y lo digo desde lo más profundo de mi corazón..."
Letra de la canción ‘I just colled to say I love You’ de Stevie Wonder
No New Year's Day to celebrate No chocolate covered candy hearts to give away No first of spring No song to sing In fact here's just another ordinary day
No April rain No flowers bloom No wedding Saturday within the month of June But what it is, is something true Made up of these three words that I must say to you
I just called to say I love you I just called to say how much I care I just called to say I love you And I mean it from the bottom of my heart
No summer's high No warm July No harvest moon to light one tender August night No autumn breeze No falling leaves Not even time for birds to fly to southern skies
No Libra sun No Halloween No giving thanks to all the Christmas joy you bring But what it is, though old so new To fill your heart like no three words…