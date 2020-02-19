La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Could it be I’m falling in love’ de The Spinners

Amanacemos con a ritmo de blues con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Could it be I’m falling in love’ de 'The Spinners'.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En los 50 se creó grupo llamado ‘The Spinners’ (Los hilanderos) especialistas en rhythm and blues que en el 72 dejaron una bellísima canción que decía, o se preguntaba: ¿puede que yo esté enamorado?. 'Could it be I'm falling in love'.

Puedes estar segura de que nunca te decepcionaré

Cuando me necesites estaré cerca

Y cariño siempre serás la única para mí

Podría ser que me estoy enamorando…”

Letra de la canción ‘Could it be I’m falling in love’ de The Spinners

Since I met you I've begun to feel so strange

Every time I speak your name (that's funny)

You say that you are so helpless too

That you don't know what to do

Each night I pray there will never come a day

When you up and take your love away

Say you feel the same way too and I wonder what

It is I feel for you

Could it be I'm falling in love (with you baby)

Could it be I'm falling in love (ooh)

Could it be I'm falling in love

With you, with you with you, with you

I don't need all those things that used to bring me joy

You made me such a happy boy

And honey you'll always be the only one for me

Meeting you was my destiny

You can be sure I will never let you down

When you need me I will be around

And darling you'll always be the only one for me

Heaven made you specially

Could it be I'm falling in love