La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé

Seguimos con canciones navideñas en este tiempo de cuenta atrás. Esta mañana en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé.

“Es la historia de una canción, de unas cuantas canciones de Navidad….

Una artista como Beyoncé ha grabado con sus hermanas en una pieza sorprendente y casi casi memorable. Cantando seductoramente rítmicamente a la Navidad”.

Letra de la canción ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé

Dashing through the snow

On a one-horse open sleigh

Over the fields we go

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bob-tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it's to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Frosty the snowman was a merry happy soul

With a corncob pipe and a button nose

And two eyes made out of coal

Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say

He was made of snow but the children

Know how he came to life one day

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Holly, jolly Christmas

It's the best time of the year

Oh by golly, have a holly

Jolly Christmas this year

Holly, jolly Christmas

It's the best time of the year

Oh by golly, have a holly

Jolly Christmas this year

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

'Tis the season to be jolly

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Don we now our gay apparel

Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

Troll the ancient Yuletide carol

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Here comes Santa Claus!

Here comes Santa Claus!