La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:50
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Uno de los músicos previos a Bob Marley más importantes de Jamaica fue Desmond Dekker, un profesional del ska, del reggae que cogió la canción de Jimmy Cliff y la canto así de esta manera: ‘Si quieres puedes’ (‘You can get it if you really want’).
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
But you must try, try and try
Try and try, you'll succeed at last
Persecution you must bear
Win or lose you've got to get your share
You've got your mind set on a dream
You can get it, though harder them seem now
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
But you must try, try and try
Try and try, you'll succeed at last
Don't you know, listen
Rome was not built in a day
Opposition will come your way
But the hotter the battle you see
It's the sweeter the victory, now
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
But you must try, try and try
Try and try, you'll succeed at last
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
You can get it if you really want
But you must try, try and try
Try and try, you'll succeed at last
Don't you know it
Don't I show it
Don't you know
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Oh babe, what would you say?” de Hurricane Smith
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Black magic woman’ de Carlos Santana
En directo 2