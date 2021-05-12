COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Uno de los músicos previos a Bob Marley más importantes de Jamaica fue Desmond Dekker, un profesional del ska, del reggae que cogió la canción de Jimmy Cliff y la canto así de esta manera: ‘Si quieres puedes’ (‘You can get it if you really want’).

    Letra de la canción ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    But you must try, try and try
    Try and try, you'll succeed at last
    Persecution you must bear
    Win or lose you've got to get your share
    You've got your mind set on a dream
    You can get it, though harder them seem now
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    But you must try, try and try
    Try and try, you'll succeed at last
    Don't you know, listen
    Rome was not built in a day
    Opposition will come your way
    But the hotter the battle you see
    It's the sweeter the victory, now
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    But you must try, try and try
    Try and try, you'll succeed at last
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    You can get it if you really want
    But you must try, try and try
    Try and try, you'll succeed at last
    Don't you know it
    Don't I show it
    Don't you know

