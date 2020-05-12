La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Whenever God shines his light’ de Van Morrison y Cliff Richard

Herrera en COPE
Para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ traemos un dúo impensable: Van Morrison y Cliff Ricard con su ‘Whenever God shines his light’
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el año 89 después de haber actuado en un programa de televisión, ese emparejamiento aparentemente improbable entre un tipo cómo Van Morrison y otro como Cliff Richard nos dejó una canción literalmente inolvidable.
Mucha paz, unidad armonía y esas cosas.
‘Whenever God shines his light’, cada vez que Dios alumbra con su luz sobre mí. Van Morrison y Cliff Richard en un momento feliz de inspiración.
Whenever God shines his light on me
Opens up my eyes so I can see
When I look up in the darkest night
And I know everything's going to be alright
In deep confusion, in great despair
When I reach out for him he is there
When I am lonely as I can be
And I know that God shines his light on me
Reach out for him (reach out for him), he'll be there (he'll be there)
With him your troubles (with him your troubles) you can share (you can share)
If you live (if you live), the life you love (the life you love)
You get the blessing (yeah) from above (from above)
Heals the sick and he heals the lame
Says you can do it too in Jesus' name
He'll lift you up and turn you around
And put your feet back (feet back) on higher ground
Reach out for him (reach out for him), he'll be there (he'll be there)
With him your troubles (with him your troubles) you can share (you can share)
Oh, you can use his higher power
Every day (every day) and any hour (any hour)
Heals the sick and heals the lame
And he says you can heal them too in Jesus' name
He lifts you up and turns you around
Puts your feet back (puts your feet back, puts your feet back) on higher ground
When
When he shines his light
Whenever God shines his light
On you
On you
He is the way
He is the truth
He is the light, hoo
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
Higher ground
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
On higher ground
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
On higher ground
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
On higher ground
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
Put your feet on higher ground
Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back
Back
