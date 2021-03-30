La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:22
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 1978 unos amigos de Ohio, de Canton Ohio, llevaban ya 20 años cantando, no habían tenido demasiado éxito hasta que llegó Kenny, desde Filadelfia. Les dio esta canción y fueron número uno por muchos, muchos años: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays”
Ooh, good lovin'
The girl's got plenty good lovin'
Ask me how I know
And I'll tell you so
She used ta be my girl
I, I respect her
When she was mine
I used to neglect her
Oh, she wanted more
Than I could give
But as long as I live
She'll be my girl
She, she used ta be my girl
She used ta be my girl
She hadsa charming personality
The girl was so right for me
She's my girl
And if I had the chance
Lord knows I'd take her back
As a matter of fact
Right away like today
Not only good lookin'
The girl was so smart
You can't beat her cookin'
Oh, ask me how I know
And I'll tell you so
She used ta be my girl, ooh
Deep down inside
I still love her
I place no one above her
She's warm and sensitive
For as long as I live
She'll be my girl
And if I had the chance
I'd take her back
Lord knows, as a matter of fact
Right away like today, ooh
Good lovin'
The girl's got plenty good lovin'
Ask me how I know
And I'll tell you so
She used ta be my girl, my girl
She used ta be, she used ta be my girl
She used ta be my girl (I wouldn't lie about a thing like that)
She used ta be my girl
She used ta be my girl (I know you don't believe me)
She used ta be my girl (But she really did)
She used ta be my girl
She used ta be my girl
She used ta be my girl
