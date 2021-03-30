La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 1978 unos amigos de Ohio, de Canton Ohio, llevaban ya 20 años cantando, no habían tenido demasiado éxito hasta que llegó Kenny, desde Filadelfia. Les dio esta canción y fueron número uno por muchos, muchos años: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays”

Letra de la canción ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Ooh, good lovin'

The girl's got plenty good lovin'

Ask me how I know

And I'll tell you so

She used ta be my girl

I, I respect her

When she was mine

I used to neglect her

Oh, she wanted more

Than I could give

But as long as I live

She'll be my girl

She, she used ta be my girl

She used ta be my girl

She hadsa charming personality

The girl was so right for me

She's my girl

And if I had the chance

Lord knows I'd take her back

As a matter of fact

Right away like today

Not only good lookin'

The girl was so smart

You can't beat her cookin'

Oh, ask me how I know

And I'll tell you so

She used ta be my girl, ooh

Deep down inside

I still love her

I place no one above her

She's warm and sensitive

For as long as I live

She'll be my girl

And if I had the chance

I'd take her back

Lord knows, as a matter of fact

Right away like today, ooh

Good lovin'

The girl's got plenty good lovin'

Ask me how I know

And I'll tell you so

She used ta be my girl, my girl

She used ta be, she used ta be my girl

She used ta be my girl (I wouldn't lie about a thing like that)

She used ta be my girl

She used ta be my girl (I know you don't believe me)

She used ta be my girl (But she really did)

She used ta be my girl

She used ta be my girl

She used ta be my girl

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss