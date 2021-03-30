COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Actualizado 08:22

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 1978 unos amigos de Ohio, de Canton Ohio, llevaban ya 20 años cantando, no habían tenido demasiado éxito hasta que llegó Kenny, desde Filadelfia. Les dio esta canción y fueron número uno por muchos, muchos años: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays”

    Letra de la canción ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

    Ooh, good lovin'
    The girl's got plenty good lovin'
    Ask me how I know
    And I'll tell you so
    She used ta be my girl

    I, I respect her
    When she was mine
    I used to neglect her
    Oh, she wanted more
    Than I could give
    But as long as I live
    She'll be my girl

    She, she used ta be my girl
    She used ta be my girl

    She hadsa charming personality
    The girl was so right for me
    She's my girl
    And if I had the chance
    Lord knows I'd take her back
    As a matter of fact
    Right away like today

    Not only good lookin'
    The girl was so smart
    You can't beat her cookin'
    Oh, ask me how I know
    And I'll tell you so
    She used ta be my girl, ooh

    Deep down inside
    I still love her
    I place no one above her
    She's warm and sensitive
    For as long as I live
    She'll be my girl

    And if I had the chance
    I'd take her back
    Lord knows, as a matter of fact
    Right away like today, ooh

    Good lovin'
    The girl's got plenty good lovin'
    Ask me how I know
    And I'll tell you so

    She used ta be my girl, my girl
    She used ta be, she used ta be my girl
    She used ta be my girl (I wouldn't lie about a thing like that)
    She used ta be my girl
    She used ta be my girl (I know you don't believe me)
    She used ta be my girl (But she really did)
    She used ta be my girl
    She used ta be my girl
    She used ta be my girl

