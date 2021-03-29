COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Esta es una partitura que creó y además una canción de éxito el gran Glen Campbell sin embargo pasados los años una de las autoras vivas, intérpretes vivas norteamericanas de música popular más importantes Alison Krauss hizo inolvidable esta versión.

    Tiene unos pocos años ya la canción, ‘Gentle on my mind’, pero la dulzura de esta versión de Alison Krauss desborda cualquier otra cosa, cualquier otro componente.

    Letra de la canción ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss

    It's knowing that your door is always open
    And your path is free to walk
    That makes me tend to leave my sleeping bag
    Rolled up and stashed behind your couch

    And it's knowing I'm not shackled
    By forgotten words and bonds
    And the ink stains that are dried up on some line

    That keeps you in the backroads
    By the rivers of my memory
    And keeps you ever gentle on my mind

    It's not clinging to the rocks and ivy
    Planted on their columns now that bind me
    Or something that somebody said
    Because they thought we fit, together walking

    It's just knowing that the world
    Will not be cursing or forgiving
    When I walk along some railroad track and find

    That you're moving on the backroads
    By the rivers of my memory
    And for hours you're just gentle on my mind

    Though the wheat fields and the clothes lines
    And the junkyards and the highways come between us
    And some other woman's crying to her mother
    'Cause she turned and you were gone

    I still might run in silence
    Tears of joy might stain my face
    And the summer sun might burn me 'til I'm blind

    But not to where I cannot see
    You walking on the backroads
    By the rivers flowing gentle on my mind

    You dip your cup of soup, back from a gurgling
    Crackling caldron, in some train yard
    Your beard a roughening coal pile
    And a dirty hat pulled low across your face

    Through cupped hands 'round the tin can
    I pretend to hold you to my breast and find

    That you're waiting from the backroads
    By the rivers of my memories
    Ever smiling, ever gentle on my mind

