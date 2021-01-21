La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:08
Con ritmo en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Vámonos a 1975, se bailaba así canciones que componía monstruos inalcanzables como Van McCoy y que interpretaba una discípula de Aretha Franklin llamada Melba Moore: ‘This is it’
This is it
This time i know its the real thing
And i cant explain what im feeling
I'm lost for words
I'm in a daze
Stumped and amazed
By your lovin'ways
This is it
This time i know its the real thing
And i cant explain what im feeling
I'm lost for words
I'm in a daze
Stumped and amazed
By your lovin'ways
You smile at me
And suddenly
The wheels of love begin to turn inside of me
We settled low
I felt a glow
Right then and there i knew id never let you go
Cause i know, i know...
This is it
This time i know its the real thing
And i cant explain what im feeling
I'm lost for words
I'm in a daze
Stumped and amazed
By your lovin'ways
The touch of you
Is something new
Nobody ever made me feel the way you do
It's heavenly
It's ecstasy
The way you make me feel when you make love to me
Can't you see, can't you see...
This is it
This time i know its the real thing
And i cant explain what im feeling
I'm lost for words
I'm in a daze
Stumped and amazed
By your lovin'ways
This is it
This time i know its the real thing
And i can't explain what i'm feeling
