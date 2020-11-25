La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder

Este miércoles recordamos una canción homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder.

“Es la historia de una canción…

1976, un homenaje a Duke Ellington que acababa de morir, lo puso en marcha Stevie Wonder en aquel disco inolvidable 'Songs in the Key of Life'.

Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong y Ella Fitzgerald, buenos amigos en la vida. Historia y música de Stevie Wonder.

‘Sir Duke’, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos…

Letra de la canción ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder

Everybody sing, da-da, da-da

Music is a world within itself

With a language we all understand

With an equal opportunity

For all to sing, dance and clap their hands

Just because a record has a groove

Don't make it hit the groove

But you can tell by the dance that let's you in

When the people start to move

They can feel it all over

They can feel it all over, people

They can feel it all over

They can feel it all over, people, go

Yeah

Music knows it is and always will

Be one of the things that life just won't quit

But here are some of music's pioneers

That time will not allow us to forget, no

For there's Basie, Miller, Satchmo

And the king of all, Sir Duke

And with a voice like Ella's ringing out

There's no way the band can lose

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over, people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over, people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over now, people

Can't you feel it all over?

Everybody all over, people, go!

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Theme from Shaft’ de Isaac Hayes

La canción de Herrera: ‘My sweet Lord’ de George Harrison