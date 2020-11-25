COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Sir Duke' de Stevie Wonder

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Este miércoles recordamos una canción homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    1976, un homenaje a Duke Ellington que acababa de morir, lo puso en marcha Stevie Wonder en aquel disco inolvidable 'Songs in the Key of Life'.

    Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong y Ella Fitzgerald, buenos amigos en la vida. Historia y música de Stevie Wonder.

    ‘Sir Duke’, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos…

    Letra de la canción ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder

    Everybody sing, da-da, da-da

    Music is a world within itself
    With a language we all understand
    With an equal opportunity
    For all to sing, dance and clap their hands

    Just because a record has a groove
    Don't make it hit the groove
    But you can tell by the dance that let's you in
    When the people start to move

    They can feel it all over
    They can feel it all over, people
    They can feel it all over
    They can feel it all over, people, go

    Yeah

    Music knows it is and always will
    Be one of the things that life just won't quit
    But here are some of music's pioneers
    That time will not allow us to forget, no

    For there's Basie, Miller, Satchmo
    And the king of all, Sir Duke
    And with a voice like Ella's ringing out
    There's no way the band can lose

    You can feel it all over
    You can feel it all over, people
    You can feel it all over
    You can feel it all over, people

    You can feel it all over
    You can feel it all over now, people
    Can't you feel it all over?
    Everybody all over, people, go!

