La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Send me the pillow that you dream on’ de Dean Martin

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado08:49

Esta mañana de martes en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE', la mejor manera de despertarse: ‘Send me the pillow that you dream on’ de Dean Martin.

“Es la historia de una canción…

De esas canciones que alguien compone y canta un chorro de cantantes, un auténtico chorro. Es el sonido estándar del sonido Nashville (Nashville sound)Hasta que llegó Dean Martin y como siempre marcó la diferencia ‘Send me the pillow that you dream on’.

Mándame la almohada en la que sueñas

Porque entonces, querida podré soñar en ella también…

Es una buena canción para despertar un día de martes”.

Letra de la canción ‘Send me the pillow that you dream on’ de Dean Martin

Send me the pillow that you dream on
Don't you know that I still care for you?
Send me the pillow that you dream on
So darling, I can dream on it, too

Each night while I'm sleeping oh, so lonely
I'll share your love in dreams that once were true
Send me the pillow that you dream on
So darling, I can dream on it, too

Send me the pillow that you dream on
Maybe time will let our dreams come true
Send me the pillow that you dream on
So darling, I can dream on it, too

I've waited so long for you to write me
But just a memory's all that's left of you
Send me the pillow that you dream on
So darling, I can dream on it, too

So I can dream on it, too

