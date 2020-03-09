La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Monday, monday’ de The Mamas & The Papas

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:08
Qué mejor manera que empezar la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ dedicada a este día: ‘Monday, Monday’ de The Mamas & The Papas.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los psicodélicos años 60 hacia la mitad más o menos en torno al 66, The Mamas & The Papas crea una canción que adelanta lo que luego sería su gran éxito el ‘California dreamin’.
La escribió John Phillips tan buen creador y músico como indeseable, el que estaba casado con Michelle Phillips la rubia de belleza absolutamente embriagadora. Hoy de los cuatro tan solo vive Michelle, murió también el canadiense y Cass Elliot como ya saben la rubia bellísima. ‘Lunes, lunes’ (‘Monday, Monday’), cantándole a la belleza del mejor día de la semana.
Lunes, lunes tan bueno para mí
Lunes por la mañana, era todo lo que esperaba que fuera
Lunes por la mañana, maravilla de día que estarías aquí conmigo toda la semana..."
Bah da bah da da da
Bah da bah da da da
Bah da bah da da da
Monday, Monday, so good to me
Monday mornin', it was all I hoped it would be
Oh Monday mornin', Monday mornin' couldn't guarantee
That Monday evenin' you would still be here with me
Monday, Monday, can't trust that day
Monday, Monday, sometimes it just turns out that way
Oh Monday mornin' you gave me no warnin' of what was to be
Oh Monday, Monday, how could you leave and not take me
Every other day, every other day
Every other day of the week is fine, yeah
But whenever Monday comes, but whenever Monday comes
A you can find me cryin' all of the time
Monday, Monday, so good to me
Monday mornin', it was all I hoped it would be
But Monday mornin', Monday mornin' couldn't guarantee
That Monday evenin' you would still be here with me
Every other day, every other day
Every other day of the week is fine, yeah
But whenever Monday comes, but whenever Monday comes
A you can find me cryin' all of the time
Monday, Monday, can't trust that day
Monday, Monday, it just turns out that way
Oh Monday, Monday, won't go away
Monday, Monday, it's here to stay
Oh Monday, Monday
Oh Monday, Monday
