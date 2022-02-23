La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por 1980 la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, la banda sucia, una banda de country, rock californianas compuso ayudado por Nicolette Larson en los coros este ‘Make a little magic’

Letra de la canción ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

I don't need the same excuses

All this talk is really useless

You run for cover

Everytime I'm close to you

Don't want to hear about the others

There's something here we should discover

Let's make a little magic

Before the night is through

Oh, you've seen it all before

And heard the same lines,

But if you're willing to take a chance

It could be all right, so fine

We'll find ourselves dancing by firelight.

So don't you try to change the subject

Or try to put yourself above it,

A boy could get pneumonia sitting next to you

That's true

A little sleep is all we're losing

It's up to us to do the choosing

Let's make a little magic before the night is through

Make a little magic before the night is through

Ooh, to the blue skies

Where no one can reach us

It may sound crazy but just hold on tight,

Never has a love run deeper

Baby my heart is true

Baby my heart is true

A little sleep is all we're losing

It's up to us to do the choosing

Let's make a little magic before the night is through

