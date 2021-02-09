La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:49
Una melodía de las que pellizcan el alma en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace pocos años uno de los mejores discos, a mi entender, de este escocés absolutamente proteico y genialoide llamado Rod Stewart nos conmocionaba especialmente por piezas como esta que son ideales para bailar en una mañana como la de hoy.
And so you come to me with your questions
On a subject on which I'm well-versed
Though I'm still as dumbfounded as the first time I found her
It's either a blessing or a curse
Although I cannot offer solutions
It would be reckless of me to try
'Cause it's mystified man ever since time began
But hold on to your hat and I'll try
Love is like a burning arrow
It can pierce the coldest heart
Love is warm, love is patient
And the craziest thing you'll ever start
All right
I recall when I was a young man
A day I'm never allowed to forget
There was a girl that I met who I dreamed I would wed
Forever our lives entwined
She said you gotta stop worrying about the future
You know we're far too young for that
I wanna spread my wings like a willow in the spring
I never saw her pretty face again
Love is life, love is yearning
It does not boast, but speaks the truth
Love is fair and knows no boundaries
And the craziest thing you'll ever do
Oh, yeah
I wish you well in all of your travels
And may you find what you're searching for
It'll hit you like thunder when you find one another
And stay in your heart forevermore
Love is like a four-leaf clover
Hard to find and hold onto
Love is blind, love is tender
And the craziest thing you'll ever do
So crazy
