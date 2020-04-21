La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lost in love’ de Air Supply

Herrera en COPE
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes
Para este martes una romántica y deliciosa melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Lost in Love' de Air Supply.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el año 80 un grupo de australianos, empezó siendo un trío acabaron dos, crearon y compusieron un auténtico clásico de eso que se llama ‘listen, listening’ (“la música fácil de escuchar) el soft rock. Hermosa, imperturbable... pasan los años y sigue siendo delicioso escuchar este ‘Lost in love’.
'Perdido en el amor', son canciones fáciles de escuchar pero también es cierto que son difíciles de olvidar.
I realize the best part of love is the thinnest slice
And it don't count for much
But I'm not letting go
I believe there's still much to believe in
So lift your eyes if you feel you can
Reach for a star and I'll show you a plan
I figured it out
What I needed was someone to show me
You know you can't fool me
I've been loving you too long
It started so easy
You want to carry on
Lost in love and I don't know much
Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?
But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted
So lift your eyes if you feel you can
Reach for a star and I'll show you a plan
I figured it out
What I needed was someone to show me
You know you can't fool me
I've been loving you too long
It started so easy
You want to carry on
Lost in love and I don't know much
Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?
But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted
You know you can't fool me
I've been loving you too long
It started so easy
You want to carry on
Lost in love and I don't know much
Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?
But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted
Now I'm lost, lost in love, lost in love, lost in love
Now I'm lost, lost in love, lost in love, lost in love
Lost in love, lost in love, lost in love
Lost in love, lost in love, lost in love
