COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:57

    Una excelente versión de un puertorriqueño en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano.

    “Es la historia de una canción….

    En el año 66 ‘Los Puertas’ (‘The Doors’) crearon ‘Light My fire’ ese significó su debut al rock psicodélico. Pues en el 68 José Feliciano, el gran puertorriqueño con sus influencias latinas, le dio la vuelta a la canción en esta versión inolvidable.

    Letra de la canción ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano

    You know that it would be untrue

    You know that I would be a liar

    If I was to say to you

    Girl, we couldn't get much higher

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Try to set the night on fire

    The time to hesitate is through

    No time to wallow in the mire

    Try now we can only lose

    And our love become a funeral pyre

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Try to set the night on fire, yeah

    The time to hesitate is through

    No time to wallow in the mire

    Try now we can only lose

    And our love become a funeral pyre

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Try to set the night on fire, yeah

    You know that it would be untrue

    You know that I would be a liar

    If I was to say to you

    Girl, we couldn't get much higher

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Come on baby, light my fire

    Try to set the night on fire

    Try to set the night on fire

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados