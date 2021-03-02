La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano

Herrera en COPE
Una excelente versión de un puertorriqueño en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano.
“Es la historia de una canción….
En el año 66 ‘Los Puertas’ (‘The Doors’) crearon ‘Light My fire’ ese significó su debut al rock psicodélico. Pues en el 68 José Feliciano, el gran puertorriqueño con sus influencias latinas, le dio la vuelta a la canción en esta versión inolvidable.
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn't get much higher
Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre
Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah
The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre
Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn't get much higher
Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
