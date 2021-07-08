La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

Herrera en COPE
“Es la historia de una canción..
En 1977 Eric Clapton, un poco al estilo de Jay Kay dejó este ‘Lay down Sally’, Slowhand se llamaba el disco .Aquel apodo que le puso Giorgio Gomelsky “manos lentas”…”
There is nothing that is wrong
In wanting you to stay here with me
I know you've got somewhere to go
But won't you make yourself at home and stay with me?
And don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
Lay down, Sally, no need to leave so soon
I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
Sun ain't nearly on the rise
We still got the moon and stars above
Underneath the velvet skies, love is all that matters
Won't you stay with me? Don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
Lay down, Sally, and no need to leave so soon
I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
I long to see the morning light
Color in your face so dreamily
So don't you go and say goodbye
You can lay your worries down and stay with me
And don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon
I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon
I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
