COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 13:26

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton.

    “Es la historia de una canción..

    En 1977 Eric Clapton, un poco al estilo de Jay Kay dejó este ‘Lay down Sally’, Slowhand se llamaba el disco .Aquel apodo que le puso Giorgio Gomelsky “manos lentas”…”

    Letra de la canción ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    There is nothing that is wrong
    In wanting you to stay here with me
    I know you've got somewhere to go
    But won't you make yourself at home and stay with me?
    And don't you ever leave

    Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
    Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
    Lay down, Sally, no need to leave so soon
    I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

    Sun ain't nearly on the rise
    We still got the moon and stars above
    Underneath the velvet skies, love is all that matters
    Won't you stay with me? Don't you ever leave

    Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
    Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
    Lay down, Sally, and no need to leave so soon
    I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

    I long to see the morning light
    Color in your face so dreamily
    So don't you go and say goodbye
    You can lay your worries down and stay with me
    And don't you ever leave

    Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
    Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
    Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon
    I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
    Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms
    Don't you think you want someone to talk to?
    Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon
    I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘El pollo de Carlitos’ de las Hermanas Benítez

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo 2

    Directo La Lupa Noticias

    La Lupa Noticias

    Con Ana Samboal y Raquel Caldas

    Ver TRECE