La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

“Es la historia de una canción..

En 1977 Eric Clapton, un poco al estilo de Jay Kay dejó este ‘Lay down Sally’, Slowhand se llamaba el disco .Aquel apodo que le puso Giorgio Gomelsky “manos lentas”…”

Letra de la canción ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

There is nothing that is wrong

In wanting you to stay here with me

I know you've got somewhere to go

But won't you make yourself at home and stay with me?

And don't you ever leave

Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms

Don't you think you want someone to talk to?

Lay down, Sally, no need to leave so soon

I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

Sun ain't nearly on the rise

We still got the moon and stars above

Underneath the velvet skies, love is all that matters

Won't you stay with me? Don't you ever leave

Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms

Don't you think you want someone to talk to?

Lay down, Sally, and no need to leave so soon

I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

I long to see the morning light

Color in your face so dreamily

So don't you go and say goodbye

You can lay your worries down and stay with me

And don't you ever leave

Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms

Don't you think you want someone to talk to?

Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon

I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms

Don't you think you want someone to talk to?

Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon

I've been trying all night long just to talk to you

